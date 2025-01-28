⁠Who is Kat Pasion? Diddy's former partner reveals the rapper's supposed self-comparison to R. Kelly

Kat Pasion, Diddy's former partner, appeared in Investigation Discovery’s The Fall of Diddy, sharing experiences from their relationship, including alleged incidents of assault and trauma. She spoke at length about their relationship which started in 2018, briefly after Combs broke up with Cassie.

During her interview with Investigation Discovery for the series, Kat stated that she was once watching an R.Kelly documentary with Sean Combs, who empathized with the disgraced singer and said:

"There’s a little bit of R. Kelly in all of us."

For the unversed, Investigation Discovery’s The Fall of Diddy is scheduled to air on January 27, 2025, and is a four-part series. The docuseries shows the life of Combs, and the allegations against him, as it will feature the rapper’s former employees, victims, and his former partners.

Born in 1988, Kat Pasion is a model who hails from Vancouver, Canada. As per Famous Birthdays, the model has worked for brands like Adidas, Nike, Marvel, and Pink Dolphin. She has also appeared in a number of music videos, TV shows, and films like Altered Carbon, Nancy Drew, Helstorm, The Flash, Six, Valley of the Bloom, and Once Upon A Time.

“It was just scary, to be honest”: More details revealed as Diddy’s ex Kat Pasion states her experiences with the rapper

In the documentary about Combs, Kat Pasion stated that she and the rapper dated from 2018-2019, and briefly in 2021. She alleged that Diddy s*xually assaulted her at his Malibu home, while she was asleep. Kat stated:

“It was just scary, to be honest, because his whole tone, everything changed. It wasn’t consensual and he … the person who came out of that bathroom and woke me up was someone that — I didn’t even recognize him, and I knew that I was never going to see him again.”

She continued:

“You feel so small and insignificant because this person has so much power and resources, and all of these people. It’s just very intimidating. Also, at the same time, I feel like I should’ve known better. That’s the shame, though.”

Kat Pasion claimed that Sean Combs frequently threatened to have her deported to Canada. She said she retaliated by calling him a “demon” and alleged that the rapper often intimidated her by saying:

“You don’t want to end up like my ex Cassie.”

On the other hand, Page Six reported that Combs' legal team has denied the allegations put on the rapper by Kat, as they stated:

“As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous.”

For the unversed, Diddy AKA Sean Combs has been in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center since his arrest, which took place on September 16, 2024. The rapper was arrested shortly after a grand jury indictment on several charges of racketeering, s*x trafficking and fraud.

While the legal team of the rapper has tried for his bail many times, the same has been declined by the judges over and over. The rapper now awaits trial and can face serious jail time, and punishment if found guilty.

