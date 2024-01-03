5 best Adidas sneaker colorways to amp up your wardrobe

Adidas is at the forefront of the sneakers industry, and this is attributed to the American brand's series of mind-blowing sneaker collections. Sneaker fanatics and fashion-inclined individuals look out for comfortable, performance-driven features, and aesthetics in determining sneaker silhouettes to purchase, and the Three Stripes brand never fails to deliver eclectic and eye-catching colorways.

Over the years, the sportswear company has released an array of trend-setting sneakers that come in vibrant and eye-catching colorways, like the Samba "consortium cup sneakers politics," the predator accelerator trainers, the NMD R1 V2 "United by sneakers Mexico City" and others.

These sneakers are regarded as the hallmark of the time-tested brand's creativity. Below is a carefully curated list of the five best Adidas sneakers colorways to amp up your wardrobe.

Most exciting Adidas sneaker colorways to amp up your style

1. The Samba "Consortium Cup Sneakers Politics"

The Samba "Consortium Cup Sneakers Politics" (Image via StockX)

The collaboration between the Texas-based fashion store, Sneakers Politics, and Adidas resulted in these stylish pair of sneakers.

The Samba sneakers are dressed in a predominantly blue leather material, overlayed by a smooth tonal suede fabric, giving a sleek design. Also, red and green hues can be seen on the sides, counter-heel, and tongue, respectively, while the brand's attention to detail was displayed with the leopard-print design that runs from the insole to the heel tab.

These fashionable pieces are priced at $130.00 on Stock X.

2. The ZX4000 4D "SNS Los Angeles sunset"

The ZX4000 4D "SNS Los Angeles sunset" (Image via StockX)

The unique design of these fashion-forward sneakers is a nod to the rich cultural heritage of Los Angeles. These chic kicks come in an eye-catching design that features the upper enveloped primarily in purple mesh material, colorfully contrasted by the pinkish hue embossed at the front.

In addition to the endearing colorway of the shoes, black accents were strategically embellished on the upper and lugged outsole, while the light-toned greenish midsole solidifies the appealing visuals of the sneakers.

These suave shoes are priced at $84.00 on Stock X.

3. Nmdr1v2 “Mexico City"

The Nmdr1v2 “Mexico City" (Image via StockX)

Just like the Los Angeles-inspired sneakers, these forward-thinking sneakers were also designed to commemorate the history and uniqueness of Mexico City, through the incorporation of the white, green, and red hues that are synonymous with the country's flag colors. These three-year-old releases are crafted from a premium white leather fabric that lays the foundation for the red, green, and black highlights to stand out.

These highly coveted pair of sneakers are priced at $303 on Stock X.

4. Nmdr1 "Clear Aqua"

The Nmdr1 "clear aqua" (Image via StockX)

These earthy kicks were birthed from the collaborative effort between the renowned retail streetwear company, sneakers stuff, and Adidas. The upper of the sneakers features bluish and grayish prints embossed on a whitish leather background, paying homage to the blueness and clear view of the sea. Aside from the attention-grabbing appeal of the shoes, they are also infused with the brand's popular boost system that provides comfort and cushioning to the feet.

These widely acclaimed sneakers are priced at $103.00 on Stock X.

5. The Predator Accelerator trainers

The predator accelerator trainers (Image via stockX)

These athletic-built shoes are one of the brand's most cherished sneakers, based on the bold and energetic color palette adopted into the design. The distinctive design features neon green leather that covers the majority of the upper, accentuated by the black and red striking details on the sides, front, laces, and heel counter, which creates visual interest.

The icing on the cake is the crisp and neat white rubber outsole that effortlessly complements the vibrant color scheme of the upper, meanwhile ensuring optimum traction and grip control.

These sleek Adidas low-tops are priced at $316.00 on Stock X.

These Adidas sneakers are some of the most colorful designs available in the market now. Shop them and add a pop of color to your daily aesthetic.