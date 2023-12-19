5 best Adidas Samba sneakers of all time

The Adidas Samba sneakers are legendary, and for good reason. They have maintained a strong grip on pop culture for decades due to their timeless silhouette and functional build.

The Adidas Samba shoes are recognized for their remarkable toebox design, distinctive suede material, and their sturdy gum rubber sole. Since the debut of the franchise, it has seamlessly adapted to different eras of the fashion scene with its iconic sneakers releases. Thus embodying on-trend designs, paying homage to pop culture, and promoting individuality.

With the amazing lineup of sneakers from the franchise, including the Wales Bonner core black, the Millennium leather sneakers, the FC Bayern Samba sneakers, and others, the Adidas Samba sneakers have effortlessly evolved beyond the world of sports to become wardrobe staples for sneakerheads and fashion-inclined individuals alike.

Below is a carefully curated list of the five best Adidas Samba sneakers of all time.

Best Adidas Samba sneakers ever released

1. The "Wales Bonner Core Black"

The "Wales Bonner Core Black" (Image via StockX)

These low-top sneakers result from the collaboration between Adidas and the highly acclaimed designer, Grace Wales Bonner. The build of the sneakers is a nod to the contemporary design of the OG Adidas Samba kicks, with the upper dressed in a core-black suede fabric that exudes versatility and elegance, as well as serving as the base for the strategically embellished white accents visible on the side, tongue, and heel tab to stand out.

These elegant-looking kicks were released on November 20, 2020, and were sold for a retail price of $180, but are currently priced at $1,807 on Stock X.

2. The Wales Bonner silver sneakers

The Wales Bonner silver sneakers (Image via StockX)

Just like the "core black" sneakers, these fashionable kicks embody the creative touch of Wales Bonner while maintaining the unique design of their predecessors. The eye-catching upper is enveloped in a shiny metallic-silvered leather material crafted in an overlayed design, coupled with the creamy-toned laces and heel tab.

Bonner's artisanal skills are displayed on the intricate white detailing embossed on the side, slightly below the heel tab, and on the hem of the tongue. Also, the branding details can be seen with the designer's name printed on the side, while the iconic three-stripe logo was embroidered in a white motif on the side.

These fashion-forward shoes are priced at $336 on Stock X.

3. The Millennium leather sneakers

The Millennium leather sneakers (Image via eBay)

These Adidas Samba remixes are designed from a quality white leather material that covers the majority of the upper, while a fine suede fabric in a beige hue was carefully constructed at the toebox, imbibing the T-toe design that the franchise is well-known for.

The predominantly white upper features black and golden highlights embellished on the tongue, side, and heel tab, not only adding a pop of color to the whitish upper but also promoting brand recognition. Aside from the appealing visuals, comfort was also prioritized, with a cushioned insole and midsole that ensure the foot provides a substantial amount of comfort during long wear. While the dichromatic-colored molded outsole provides excellent traction.

These stylish sneakers are priced at $119 on eBay.

4. Bayern Munich samba sneakers

The Bayern Munich samba sneakers (Image via Farfetch)

These sporty kicks were designed to commemorate one of football's renowned clubs, Bayern Munich, by incorporating the team's vibrant color scheme of red into the design of the sneakers. The design of these low-cut shoes features a bright red leather material that dresses the upper, alongside a tonal suede fabric that runs from the toe bumper to the side, while the golden and black accents embedded on the side and heel tab create an interesting visual.

Also, the club's logo can be seen adorned on the tongue, giving the shoes a polished and endearing appeal.

These Adidas Samba iterations are priced at $226 on Farfetch.

5. Sporty and Rich Samba "Blue Rush" sneakers

The Sporty and Rich Samba "Blue Rush" sneakers (Image via Farfetch)

The sustainable luxury fashion brand Sporty and Rich joined forces with Adidas to create these chic sneakers that feature a well-crafted upper from a premium leather material with a calfskin suede material that oozes durability and sophistication. The minimalistic design of the sneakers allows for the suave color palette of blue and white hues to stand out meanwhile striking a contrast against the brownish gum rubber sole.

These aesthetically pleasing kicks are priced at $151 on Farfetch.

The Adidas Samba is an iconic sneaker silhouette, and if 2023 is any indication, these sneakers are going to be around for years to come.