Adidas Samba “Putty Mauve” sneakers: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

The Adidas Samba “Putty Mauve” sneakers are set to redefine classic footwear with a modern twist. The Adidas Samba, a shoe originally crafted for indoor football, has journeyed far from its athletic origins to become a staple in everyone's fashion repertoire. This enduring design continues to evolve, blending timeless appeal with contemporary style.

This latest iteration, the “Putty Mauve” colorway, is a fresh take on the classic Samba. It’s perfectly timed for the festive season and poised to make a splash in the sneaker world.

The new colorway, combining Putty Mauve, Preloved Brown, and Clear Pink, adds a charming and vibrant hue to the iconic design, making it an ideal choice for Valentine’s Day 2024.

These trendy kicks were released on December 15, 2023. The Adidas Samba “Putty Mauve” sneakers will be available at select adidas Originals retailers, both in-store and online, and on adidas.com.

Priced at $110, these sneakers offer an opportunity to elevate your style without breaking the bank. Mark your calendars and get ready to grab a pair of these stylish, modern classics.

Adidas Samba “Putty Mauve” sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

The Adidas Samba “Putty Mauve” sneakers are not just about color; they come packed with features that blend functionality with fashion.

Crafted from smooth leather, these sneakers promise both durability and a sleek look. The translucent gum rubber outsole not only adds to the aesthetic appeal but also ensures reliable traction and support.

One of the highlights of these sneakers is the premium embroidered Three Stripes, a nod to Adidas' heritage, yet rendered in a way that feels fresh and modern. The stitch-and-turn toe cap is another noteworthy detail, adding a refined touch to the overall design.

These features together make the “Putty Mauve” a versatile shoe that transitions effortlessly from sports to streetwear.

As stated on the company website, the design of the sneaker includes:

"These adidas Samba shoes add a modern twist to an iconic design. Once an indoor football shoe, this version is made with a smooth leather upper, translucent gum rubber outsole and premium embroidered 3-Stripes that let the look transition seamlessly to the streets. Subtle details like a stitch-and-turn toe cap make a stylish statement."

The Adidas Samba Series: A legacy of style

Adidas Samba “Putty Mauve” sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

The Adidas Samba series has a rich history that spans decades. The Samba quickly transcended its athletic roots to become a fashion icon. The unveiling of the Adidas Samba “Putty Mauve” model marks a new milestone in the continuous journey of progression and fashion.

Adidas Samba “Putty Mauve” sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

These Adidas Samba “Putty Mauve” sneakers transcend the ordinary, symbolizing an exquisite fusion of heritage and contemporary trends.

Characterized by their distinctive hue and time-honored design features, these sneakers are set to be an essential addition for anyone with a keen sense of style, eagerly seeking to elevate their wardrobe.

Available from December 15, 2023, at select retailers and adidas.com for $110, they offer a chance to step into the new year with style and confidence.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to own a piece of Adidas' legendary Samba series, reimagined for the contemporary sneaker enthusiast.