"I wanted to go back to the forefront"— Kendrick Lamar talks about the inspiration behind GNX at the Super Bowl halftime show press conference

Kendrick Lamar has recently talked about the motivation behind the Compton rapper's sixth studio album, GNX, at the press conference for the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX halftime show on February 6, 2025. K Dot is scheduled to headline the halftime show with a guest appearance from SZA.

Released on November 22, 2024, GNX was produced by Interscope Records and Kendrick Lamar's own company, PGLang. The album also features guest appearances from SZA, Lefty Gunplay, Dody6, AzChike, Wallie the Sensei, Roddy Ricch, Hitta J3, Siete7x, YoungThreat, and Peysoh.

Speaking about the album during the press conference, Lamar said:

"Fast forward to GNX, I felt it was just the perfect time coz not only the energy was lost, but it was the energy that was bubbling inside of me as well. I wanted to go back to the forefront of just to bite, just to grit a rap. That's like the basics for me. "

Trending

The rapper continued:

"What did I used to like when I was a kid? Hard raps coz of the beats. They are smacking, right? It was a great transition from Mr. Morale [& the Big Steppers] because that was my most intimate... During this time around, I think it was necessary to come out of that cocoon and feeling like, "Okay, I have arrived now. I can spread my wings and show who I am.""

GNX received widespread acclaim from both fans and critics. It became Kendrick Lamar's fifth album to debut atop the US Billboard 200 and topped the charts of several countries like Sweden, the Netherlands, Canada, Denmark, the UK, and Australia.

Additionally, the Pulitzer-winning rapper reflected on his professional journey in 2024, and his growth as an artist over the years during the press conference. It was followed by him answering selected questions from the audience.

Kendrick Lamar's GNX had the largest hip-hop album debut for the year 2024

Super Bowl LVIX Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LVIX Halftime Show Press Conference - Source: Getty

According to Billboard, Kendrick Lamar's GNX had the largest hip-hop album debut for the year 2024, commercially surpassing the numbers posted by Tyler, the Creator's eighth studio album Chromakopia. As per Complex Music on December 2, 2024, the album registered 319,000 album-equivalent units sold in the first week, along with 379 million on-demand audio streams.

Expand Tweet

In comparison, Tyler, the Creator's Chromakopia earned 299,500 album-equivalent units in the first week. It debuted atop the US Billboard 200 and stayed there for three consecutive weeks, before being outsold by ATEEZ's Golden Hour: Part. 2.

On the US Billboard 200, The Wicked Soundtrack LP featuring Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and others followed Kendrick Lamar's GNX. The other three albums completing the top five included Sabrina Carpenter's Short 'N Sweet, Tyler, the Creator's Chromakopia, and Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft.

To promote the album further in 2025, Kendrick Lamar will embark on a co-headlining concert tour with longtime collaborator, SZA. Called the Grand National Tour, it will be the first all-stadium tour for both artists, and feature 21 shows across the United States and Canada.

The Grand National Tour will begin on April 19, 2025, in Minneapolis and come to an end with a concert in Washington D.C. on June 18, 2025. Here is a comprehensive list of the tour dates for the Grand National Tour:

April 19, 2025 – Minneapolis, MN at U.S. Bank Stadium

April 23, 2025 – Houston, TX at NRG Stadium

April 26, 2025 – Arlington, TX at AT&T Stadium

April 29, 2025 – Atlanta, GA at Mercedes Benz Stadium

May 3, 2025 – Charlotte, NC at Bank of America Stadium

May 5, 2025 – Philadelphia, PA at Lincoln Financial Field

May 8, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ at MetLife Stadium

May 9, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ at MetLife Stadium

May 12, 2025 – Foxborough, MA at Gillette Stadium

May 17, 2025 – Seattle, WA at Lumen Field

May 21, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA at SoFi Stadium

May 23, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA at SoFi Stadium

May 27, 2025 – Glendale, AZ at State Farm Stadium

May 29, 2025 – San Francisco, CA at Oracle Park

May 31, 2025 – Las Vegas, NV at Allegiant Stadium

June 4, 2025 – St. Louis, MO at The Dome at America’s Center

June 6, 2025 – Chicago, IL at Soldier Field

June 10, 2025 – Detroit, MI at Ford Field

June 12, 2025 – Toronto, ON at Rogers Centre

June 16, 2025 – Hershey, PA at Hersheypark Stadium

June 18, 2025 – Washington, DC at Northwest Stadium

Kendrick Lamar and SZA have been longtime collaborators and share a cordial professional relationship. Although they have never toured together, Lamar joined SZA onstage for her Coachella performances in 2016 and 2018. The Compton rapper also lavished praise on her at the press conference for the Super Bowl LIX halftime show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback