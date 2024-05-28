10 music records broken by Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish, who started writing and singing songs at the age of 13, has come far in her 9-year-long career in the music industry, achieving several music records along the way.

The singer-songwriter has released 3 studio albums, two extended plays, and 33 singles so far, completed six tours, and headlined at many leading music festivals across the globe. She has also been the recipient of several globally acknowledged awards and achievements, including the Oscars, Grammy, Golden Globes, and more.

Take a look at 10 music records the Ocean Eyes singer has broken in her career as a singer-songwriter.

Billie Eilish's record-breaking success

#1: The only 21st-century-born artist with a single topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Billie Eilish released bad guy on March 29, 2019, as a part of her debut studio album - WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? The electro-pop track, which was her fifth single, quickly became a fan favorite, spending 9 nine weeks on the US Billboard Hot 100 as No.2, after which it took over the No.1 position.

Eilish's bad guy broke the record of Lil Nas X's Old Town Road (2018), which spent 19 weeks on Billboard Hot 100. Besides the US, the track also topped the international charts of 16 other countries, including Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Billboard also included bad guy on their list of 100 songs that defined the 2010s later.

#2: Billie's first studio album had the biggest opening week for a debut album on Billboard.

In December 2014, Billboard ditched its sales-based ranking and adopted an algorithm that calculates digital sales and streaming numbers, calling them "equivalent album units".

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? Billie Eilish's debut album, which was released in March 2019, earned 313,000 units in its opening week. This made the album break the biggest opening week record for any debut album since the 2014 transition.

The album also debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart, making Eilish the youngest female artist to top the chart in the decade.

#3: The first female artist with 14 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 at once.

Soon after the release of Billie Eilish's debut studio album, 14 of her songs were charting on the US Billboard Hot 100 list at the same time. 12 of these songs were from the album, while the other two were singles. The first was Lovely with Khalid, and the second was the singer-songwriter's debut track, Ocean Eyes.

With 14 of her songs charted on Billboard, Billie became the first female artist with so many songs listed on the Hot 100 list at once. Her record was later broken by Taylor Swift when all the songs from the singer's seventh studio album - Lover - made it to the Hot 100 later that year.

#4: The youngest artist named Billboard's Woman of the Year.

Having broken multiple records on Billboard, Billie Eilish's debut album was declared The Biggest Album of the Year on December 5, 2019. The singer-songwriter was only 17 when she recorded the album. She was named Billboard's Woman of the Year in 2019 - the youngest artist to receive the honor.

#5: The first and only woman artist in the history of Grammy to sweep all four major category awards (2020)

The 2020 Grammy Awards marked another milestone for Billie Eilish, who was nominated in six categories and won five of them. Her awards included the four major categories—Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year.

Winning in all four major categories made Eilish the first and only woman to receive such an honor and the second artist to do so after Christopher Cross, who won all the Big Four awards back in 1981.

#6: The youngest artist ever to win Album of the Year at Grammys

Of all the four awards won by Eilish in her first Grammys, one stood out. The Bellyache singer - 18 at the time of recording her album - was the youngest artist ever to have won the Album of the Year award in the event. Before Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift held this record for her second studio album, Fearless, which she recorded at the age of 20.

#7: The youngest artist to record a James Bond theme song in the history of the franchise

Billie Eilish was approached to create a theme song for the 2021 James Bond movie - No Time to Die - in 2020. At the age of 18, Eilish co-wrote the song with her brother, Finneas, and recorded it in her bedroom studio.

With that, Eilish became the youngest artist to ever record a James Bond theme song in the history of the franchise.

#8: The first 21st century-born Oscar winner

Eilish's No Time To Die led the singer-songwriter to break not just one but two music records. Besides being the youngest artist to record a James Bond track, she also became the first artist born in the 21st century to win an Oscar, which was for the namesake track of No Time To Die. Billie's brother also won the Academy Award next to her for the lyrics and production of the song.

#9: The youngest headliner in Coachella's history

In April 2022, Billie Eilish was invited to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The singer, who was just 20 at the time, became the festival's youngest headliner.

Eilish also became the fifth female artist to earn the headliner spot in the festival, after Björk, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, and Ariana Grande.

#10: Youngest-ever artist to headline at the Glastonbury Festival

In October 2021, the Glastonbury Festival revealed Billie Eilish as one of its headliners in the 2022 festival, making the singer-songwriter the youngest artist to earn the honor.

The 22-year-old recently released her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, and we're yet to learn which music records this one will break.