What did Lil Nas X say about Beyonce? Rapper calls out Rolling Stone amid online backlash

Rapper, singer, and songwriter Lil Nas X appeared for an interview with the BBC on May 19. Therein he stated that he was “happy” for Beyonce and Shaboozey for their recent successes in the country music genre, for the songs Texas Hold ‘Em and A Bar Song (Tipsy) respectively.

However, Lil Nas X further added:

“But I wish this would have happened for me. I wasn’t even able to experience this.”

Meanwhile, Rolling Stone used the title Lil Nas X Wishes Beyonce, Shaboozey’s Success ‘Would Have Happened For Him’ which earned the Rodeo hitmaker online backlash.

In the wake of the criticism, Lil Nas X took to X and criticized the publication.

"you don’t have [to] take me out of context and paint me as [a] bitter rolling stone. i said im proud and happy for them while i also wish i wasn’t removed from the chart… especially now that country has more trap/rap influences than ever," he wrote.

Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road was excluded from U.S. Country Music Charts

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, recently sat for an interview with BBC. It was published on Monday by culture reporter Annabel Rackham with the title, Lil Nas X: I felt like an imposter on tour.

The 25-year-old rapper got candid about his most iconic song Old Town Road which spent 19 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart following its release in 2018.

While the country-trap single saw success in the pop genre, it did not make it to the U.S. Country Music charts, not even after Lil Nas made its remix in collaboration with country musician Billy Ray Cyrus.

Back then, Billboard claimed that Old Town Road did not “embrace enough elements of today’s country music to chart in its current version.” Meanwhile, music critics alleged that Hill missed out on the country songs list because he was black. U.S. Charts Company denied the claims.

Now, six years later, two Black musicians, Beyonce and Shaaboozey are dominating the Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.

Queen Bey’s Texas Hold ‘Em from the country-folk album Cowboy Carter recently spent 10 weeks at the top of the list, making history as the first single by a Black woman to reach number one on it. Later, it was surpassed by Shaaboozey’s A Bar Song (Tipsy), which is currently holding the top spot.

In this context, Lil Nas X told BBC that while he was “happy” for both musicians, he wished that the same “would have happened” for him, and lamented not being able to “experience” similar success in the country music genre.

When asked whether he would make a comeback to country music, Hill told the outlet that he was “trying out some country [sounds] here and there over the last couple of years,” yet was waiting to “feel connected to it” rather than “force it.”

He also mentioned that he wanted to “replicate” his earlier successful tracks such as Industry Baby, Montero, and Sun Goes Down, when asked whether he would choose music that would top the charts or resonate more with his fans.

"Not in a copy-and-paste way, but you want to create more big songs that touch the world," he added.

He further explained that a hit “makes you feel like a better person” but he still prioritized “personal songs that are special for my fans.” Having said that, he added:

"As far as pressure goes, you want to make sure [you have hits] because in the public eye, it gives a person value… Of course, I know my own worth, but these are the things that are going to feed your family and the people around you who have helped build what you're creating. So it's important. I can't just say [screw] hits, because I need them."

Elsewhere in the interview, the rapper opened up about his new documentary Long Live Montero which revolves around his touring days in 2022. He explained how it helped him transition from being an online artist to becoming a stage performer while feeling like an “imposter” on some of the days. It also sheds light on the ups and downs of Lil Nas X’s journey as a gay man.

The rapper who has two Grammys and one Country Music Association (CMA) Award to his name is currently preparing for the release of his mixtape Nasarti 2, which is set to include four singles, Light Again, Right There, Lean on my Body, and Trust Me.