Stray Kids' 'Lose My Breath' debuts at #90, becomes the only 4th generation boy group to have multiple songs chart on Billboard Hot 100

On May 21, 2024, Stray Kids' Lose My Breath (feat. Charlie Puth) debuted at No. 90 on the Billboard Hot 100's music charts. Stray Kids emerged as the only fourth-generation K-pop group to have multiple songs chart on the Billboard Hot 100, cementing their status as the ultimate icon of the 21st century.

The news was announced by the official account of @billboardcharts for the week ending on May 25.

Lose My Breath, featuring Charlie Puth, was released on May 10, 2024, and is the third English digital single by the group Stray Kids. The song is a pop dance record and delves into the unknown feelings of encountering someone for the first time. It features powerful lyrics capable of moving the softest hearts, distinctively sensitive guitar arpeggios, and a catchy minimalist synth lead.

Stray Kids was crowned as the second male K-pop band to chart songs, including Lose My Breath and LALALALA

on the Billboard Hot 100

With the Stray Kids' Lose My Breath iconic entry in the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 90, the group was crowned the second male K-pop band in history to chart multiple songs on the music charts. They have become the fifth Korean group overall to have multiple tracks on the music chart after BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE, and NewJeans.

Lose My Breath (featuring Charlie Puth) remained the second track of Stray Kids to chart on the Billboard Hot 100. LALALALA, the leading track of the group's eighth Korean-language extended play Rock-Star, released on November 10, 2023, remained the first song of the group to ever chart on the Billboard Hot 100. It also debuted at No. 90 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Soon, the news went viral on social media, where STAYs (the group's fandom) congratulated the eight members of the group for their latest milestone. The fandom expressed their pride in the group as they trended phrases, including 'fourth generation leaders,' 'Stray Kids Hits Hot100,' 'We did it STAYs,' 'Lose My Breath Hot 100,' 'Stray Kids Hot 100 Hitmakers,' and others.

Lose My Breath also created multiple milestones, including their debut at No. 8 on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart, indicating the track was one of the best-selling songs in that specific week in the United States of America.

Stray Kids not only showcased their impact and influence over the Billboard Hot 100 but also on other charts, including Billboard's Global Excl. U.S. and Global 200.

The group's latest English single, Lose My Breath, featuring Charlie Puth, debuted at No. 22 and No. 35 on Billboard's Global Excl. U.S. chart and Global 200, respectively. The group also secured their position on Billboard's Artist 100 at No. 52 and prolonged their record as the third K-pop artist after BTS and TXT with the most weeks on the chart.

Lose My Breath was released through JYP Entertainment, and its lyrics were penned by prominent artists, including Charlie Puth, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Natalie Salomon, and 3RACHA.

The group also delivered an electrifying performance on Lose My Breath featuring Charlie Puth at Good Morning America, where Felix revealed the group's potential plans for a world tour.

"Yes, We do have some good news. We are preparing a tour. It's big news because it's been so long since we have prepared for something so big, and so yeah, we took this chance to prepare something for our fans, so that's exciting," he stated.

The group members are set to headline music festivals, including SNAI La Maura in Milano, Italy, and BST Hyde Park in London, on July 12 and 14, 2024.