Stray Kids sets stage on fire with 'Lose My Breath' performance on GMA, confirms World Tour preparations

On the morning of May 15, 2024, Stray Kids set the stage on fire with their latest collaborative single, Lose My Breath, performance at Good Morning America's New York studios. Before their performance at the news program, the group confirmed that they were occupied with their world tour preparations.

Stray Kids were welcomed by a huge crowd who waited outside the New York studio. The fans were holding placards, boards, and other things to cheer the group, who were heading for their performance at the show. Meanwhile, the group members acknowledged the fans's presence by waving back at them.

Stray Kids' Felix confirmed that the group will be heading for a world tour soon

Good Morning America program started with eight members of Stray Kids, including Bang Chan, Felix, Changbin, Seungmin, Lee Know, Hyunjin, I.N, and Han, appearing on the stage. They had a brief conversation with Lara Spencer.

The female host Lara Spencer welcomed the members, announcing the release of their latest single, Lose My Breath, in collaboration with Charlie Puth. She stated that the program was happy to have them on the GMA stage and asked if the group had special news to share with the audience.

In response, Felix unveiled they were preparing for a world tour. The idol stated in English:

"Yes, We do have some good news. We are preparing a tour. It's a big news because it's been so long since we have prepared for something so big and so yeah we took this chance to prepare something for our fans, so that's exciting."

Subsequently, the group hit the Good Morning America stage, where they delivered an electrifying performance and left the audience in attendance speechless and in awe. Each member took turns standing in the middle of the stage to sing their chorus of Lose My Breath.

They danced in front of a panel radiating neon lights and created history as they made their much-anticipated debut at Good Morning America.

A fan from the audience also asked a question to Bang Chan, inquiring about the creative process behind the band's most recent single, Lose My Breath.

He replied—

"We got the chance to work with Charlie [Puth], it was a very good experience. Because he’s very musically talented. There’s a lot of things to learn. Overall, the project came out very, very well. So, hope you guys like it. Do you like it?"

Soon, their Good Morning America's Lose My Breath performance went viral on social media, and fans could not stop gushing over them. The STAYs (Stray Kids' fandom) expressed their pride in the members and stated they would dominate the world with their impeccable visuals and choreography.

The group also took to their social media account on X @stray_kids, where they expressed their gratitude to the STAYs globally and what they feel about their breathtaking performance of Lose My Breath at Good Morning America and dropped multiple group pictures.

Stray Kids will headline music festivals, including SNAI La Maura, Milano, Italy, and BST Hyde Park, London, on July 12 and 14, 2024, respectively. They would also perform at the renowned music festival Lollapalooza, Chicago, between August 1 and 4, 2024.