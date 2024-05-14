Stray Kids' Lee Know spotted with Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson, Paul Mescal, and more at the recent Gucci Cruise 2025 Fashion Show

Stray Kids' Lee Know was recently seen attending the latest Gucci Cruise 2025 Fashion Show in London. The idol adorned a black-and-grey boxy suit and a matching tie which he styled with a wet hair look. He was also seen interacting with several celebrities who were gathered at the event on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

One of the most iconic interactions had to be between the idol and the Albanian singer and songwriter, Dua Lipa. The two were spotted posing for a picture along with two other celebrities, the Mexican-American actress and film producer, Salma Hayek, and Mark Ronson, the British musician and DJ.

Lee Know was also spotted with others including Paul Mescal, the Japanese actor Shuzo Ohira, etc. During the event, the idol was seated in between Solange Knowles and Daisy Edgar-Jones and was also spotted interacting with the two.

Fans were elated to see the idol be a social butterfly and pose for pictures with several celebrities at the event.

Stray Kids' Lee Know attends the latest Gucci Cruise 2025 LONDRA show in London

On May 14, the luxury fashion brand, Gucci, rolled out its latest fashion show to showcase its upcoming Cruise collection in London. The event, called, Gucci Cruise 2025 LONDRA, gathered several celebrities from several walks of life, and Stray Kids' Lee Know sat as one amongst the crowd.

The idol was adorned in a Gucci monotone suit, and fans couldn't get enough of his looks, growing more excited as they came across the several interactions he had during the event. Some of the other celebrities he met during the event included Sabato de Sarno, the creative director of Gucci, and the South Korean actress, Park Gyu-young.

However, this is not the first time the idol has participated in Guccie's Cruise Campaign. Last year, the idol collaborated with the brand for their collection's campaign, which was released through W Korea. Given that the relationship between Gucci and Lee Know has been going for long and strong, fans have been hoping for the idol to be named Gucci's brand ambassador.

On the other hand, the other Stray Kids members were also seen commenting on the idol's appearance at the show. The group's maknae, I.N., who kickstarted a livestream shortly after the show, stated that he watched the entire event. H

He said the idol's suit looked really good on him and he also complimented the idol by stating that he worked hard for the show by working out every day and controlling his diet.

"Yes I watched, he was really cool. the suit he wore suits him so well! leeknow hyung worked out really hard and controlled his diet. I hope stay would give him a lot of compliments!"

With the idol's recent appearance at the Gucci event becoming a grand success, fans have not only been elated about the same but also hoping for more such content to come their way.

On the other hand, Stray Kids rolled out their single, Lose My Breathe, on May 13. Additionally, the group has announced a full-fledged album release in July.