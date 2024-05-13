"THEY LOOK INCREDIBLE": Fans in a frenzy as W Korea unveils 17 cover versions featuring Stray Kids in collaboration with 8 different brands

On May 13, 2024, the media outlet W Korea released multiple pictorials featuring Stray Kids for their upcoming June issue. The outlet unveiled the cover of W Korea 2024 Vol. 6 special content with seventeen different versions of Stray Kids.

The individual cover pictorials for eight members, including Bang Chan, Han, Seungmin, Changbin, Felix, Hyunjin, I.N, and Lee Know, were also released, who flaunted eight different luxurious brands. The boy group collaborated with eight brands, including Louis Vuitton (Felix), Dolce & Gabbana (Changbin), Versace (Hyunjin), Alexander McQueen (I.N), Gucci (Lee Know), Balmain (Han), Fendi (Bang Chan), and Loewe (Seungmin) for the pictorial.

Soon, the pictorials went viral on social media, and fans could not stop gushing over the latest look of the group members. One user on X shared that all of them looked 'incredible.'

Fans soon started flexing about Stray Kids' impact on the industry, as each member collaborated with luxury brands and expressed their pride in them.

"You know #StrayKids are the real impact in the Industry when the members got to represent 8 different brands in one Magazine appearances and managed to get at least one Magazine front covers per month. The demand is that high."- A fan commented.

"Do you know how rare it is for so many luxury brands to work on the same collab? This is massive for the boys!! Stray Kids impact in full effect."- Another user reacted.

"I wonder how it all went down..how all the fashion houses were scrambling to get stray kids to work with them, the impact is CRAZY. Oh SKZ, you are indeed so big now." - A fan reacted.

Meanwhile, other fans lavished praise on their newest appearance for the June issue and expressed their desire to buy the magazine once it was out. Many also praised how they represented brands individually.

"Don't want to be impulsive to buy another Korean fashion magazine. But my OT8 looks stunning."- A fan shared.

"Behold, one of the greatest and finest human being that the universe has given us."- A fan reacted.

"OH SKZ IMPACT IS INSANE, not only they represent one brand together they also have individual brands." A netizen commented.

Stray Kids looks stunning in the pictorials for the upcoming June issue

In the individual covers uploaded by the outlet, Stray Kids' Felix donned outfits from Louis Vuitton as an ambassador for the Maison. He wore a white woven turtleneck sweater with curly blonde hair and a silky black outfit styled with accessories.

Meanwhile, Changbin looked stunning in Dolce & Gabbana, wearing a seemingly black shirt accompanied by trousers, and complemented his look with highlighted hair.

Radiating a contemporary attitude, Stray Kids' Hyunjin showcased a different side of Versace as he looked bold and elegant. The idol donned a black outfit from head to toe, styled with wings and a printed cloth. In the second picture, he wore a printed black and silver scarf and flaunted his side profile, while donning a sleeveless grey shirt from the brand.

Stray Kids I.N radiated charishma as he donned the first collection, by the new creative director Sean McGirr of the brand Alexander McQueen. He donned a full-length brown trench coat styled with blonde hair and a few accessories, including a ring and earrings. In the second pictorial, he opted for a nonchalant look, donning a black jacket and jeans.

Meanwhile, Lee Know wore a head-to-toe red-colored outfit, including a shirt and shorts from Gucci. In the second pictorial, he opted for a more sophisticated look, donning a white shirt and grey sweater styled with a Gucci belt and pants. Han looked bold and cool wearing Balmain. He donned a sleeveless black top styled with a jacket and pants.

Bang Chan donned Fendi's beige-colored shirt and trousers radiating a refreshing summer look, and in the second pictorial, he donned a blue-colored shirt styled with a cardigan. Meanwhile, Seungmin rocked the latest look in the Loewe brand, where he opted for a brown jacket with a blue shirt underneath it, and in the second pictorial, he wore a diamond-printed woolen sweater styled with a muffler and wide-leg jeans.

W Korea will release more digital content related to Stray Kids in the upcoming days, including:

Fashion film on May 15, 16, 17, and 18 between 20:00 to 21:00 KST. Inside Story on May 22, 23, 24, and 25 between 20:00 to 21:00 KST. Special Short Film 1 on May 18 at 22:00 KST. Special Short Film 2 on May 25 at 22:00 KST. YouTube Contents 1 on May 21 at 22:00 KST. YouTube Contents 2 on May 26, at 20:00 KST.

W Korea 2024 Volume 6 could be pre-ordered from the online bookstore.