Stray Kids Felix emerges as the highest male celebrity and K-Pop artist overall by generating $10.4M in EMV at Met Gala 2024

On May 8, 2024, Lefty reported that Stray Kids' Felix emerged as the highest male celebrity and K-pop artist. He generated $10.4 million Earned Media Value at the Met Gala 2024.

The artist emerged as the first and only K-pop idol to generate the said EMV in the history of the prestigious fashion event, showcasing his worldwide influence and impact. The list was shared on the social media handle @Lefty_io through X (previously called Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Stray Kids member made his much-anticipated Met Gala debut with seven members, including Bang Chan, Han, Seungmin, Hyunjin, I.N, Lee Know and Changbin. He graced the red carpet on May 6, 2024 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Stray Kids' Felix was the most mentioned male celebrity at the Met Gala 2024

Stray Kids' Felix clad in the American fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger's outfit, turned heads at the 2024 Met Gala. The artist - head-to-toe in white - donned a silk suit engraved with intricate flowers and golden flower-shaped buttons and styled with a black shoe.

The idol's outfit synchronized perfectly with The Garden of Time dress code. He adorned himself with accessories like bracelets, rings, earrings and more.

He complemented his Met Gala look with platinum blonde hair tied in a half-up, half-down look, and each side was pleated into small braids and wavy bangs. He also wore a peacoat over his suit on the red carpet.

The idol's Met Gala look drew positive feedback from the fashion world, and they continued to weave a plethora of compliments.

Expand Tweet

Stray Kids' Felix emerged as the most mentioned male celebrity and K-pop artist from the Met Gala 2024 due to his impeccable visuals and appealing outfit.

Lefty cited him at the No.3 position on their ranking of The Most Visible Attendees at the Met Gala 2024 and said that he generated an impressive Earned Media Value of $10.4 million.

The idol also emerged as the third highest and the only male celebrity in the top-10 of Lefty's ranking of The Most Visible Attendees at the Met Gala 2024 and generated Earned Media Value more than the 38 other male celebrities combined.

All the most visible male attendees cumulatively generated an overall $7.3 Million EMV altogether. However, Stray Kids member alone generated $10.4 million Earned Media Value, which is $3.1 million more than the all-male attendees on the Lefty's list.

Felix reportedly surpassed 600 other attendees who recorded the fashion went and emerged as the No. 1 male celebrity who generated the most EMV and third overall.

He successfully surpassed celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Kim Kardashian, Sabrina Carpenter, Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadidi, Madelyn Cline and others in popularity.

Expand Tweet

As a result, Stray Kids member was named the Most Visible Male Celebrity and K-pop artist from the prestigious event making waves on social media with his sophisticated appearance.

Soon, the artist's latest milestone went viral on social media, where fans shared multiple snippets complimenting him. The fandom started trending phrases, including "Congratulations Felix," "Felix Top Met Gala EMV," "Felix Met Gala King," "Met Gala X Felix," "He's such an icon," "His Impact is unquestionable" and others.

Moreover, Stray Kids ranked at No.16 on the Lefty's list, generating 2.2 Earned Media Value.

Stray Kids will release their collaborative track, Lose My Breath, featuring American singer Charlie Puth, on May 10, 2024 at 1 pm KST.