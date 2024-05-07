"We are all very willing to attend": Stray Kids' Bang Chan expresses group's willingness to attend this year's New York Fashion Week

On May 6, 2024, Stray Kids made headlines as they arrived in style at the 2024 Met Gala, which was held at the Metropolitan State Museum of Art in New York City. Fans of the group are now over the moon after the leader, Bang Chan, spoke to Vogue and expressed Stray Kids' willingness to attend New York Fashion Week.

He said that since not every member has experienced fashion shows yet, Stray Kids was "willing to attend" such events in the future, especially New York Fashion Week.

"I can assure you that we are all very willing to attend," he told the publication.

"Fingers crossed for New York Fashion Week": Stray Kids Bang Chan sheds light on the group attending fashion shows

Expand Tweet

In an article published by Vogue on May 6, the leader of the group shared that all the members were interested in fashion and that attending shows would be a memorable experience for them.

"All the members are very interested in fashion, and attending shows is an experience that we can’t forget. There are still members among us who haven’t been able to experience the wonders of the shows yet, but I can assure you that we are all very willing to attend! Fingers crossed for New York Fashion Week," he said.

So far, only Bang Chan, Changbin, and Lee Know have not made any appearances at Fashion Week. While Bang Chan expressed the group's willingness to attend the event and GQ Magazine reported that the "group is expected" to attend NYFW later this year, it is important to note that an official confirmation about the same is currently awaited.

After the news surfaced online, STAYs rejoiced and the fandom shared multiple snippets on social media expressing their desire for the members to attend the fashion show.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Stray Kids created history as they became the first K-pop idol group to grace the prestigious and glamorous Met Gala on May 6, 2024. The eight group members, including Bang Chan, Felix, Hyunjin, Seungmin, Changbin, I.N, Han, and Lee Know, made headlines at the event in Tommy Hilfiger outfits.

The members donned red velvet, blue, and white colored suits embroidered with gold floral designs in keeping with the Met Gala 2024 theme, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, and the dress code The Garden of Time.

Expand Tweet

The American fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger also shed light on the group's upcoming world tour plans and spoke about a 40-city tour. The fashion designer told Vogue at the event:

"They are as modern as you can get. They are modern prep, and they are global superstars. They are a K-pop band from Korea and they're embarking upon a 40-city tour, and they pack stadiums with 80 thousand people. And they have a wild fanbase all over the world."

The group is currently gearing up to release its collaborative track with Charlie Puth, Lose My Breath, on May 10, 2024, at 1 pm KST. They are also set to headline music festivals, including BST Hyde Park and I-Days Milan, on July 14, 2024, and July 12, 2024, respectively.