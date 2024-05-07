Stray kids to embark on a 40 stop world tour, Tommy Hilfiger drops spoilers at Met Gala

On May 6, 2024, the American fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger dropped spoilers for Stray Kids' 40-stop world tour during an interview at Met Gala 2024. The group created history as the first-ever K-pop band to grace the event.

As the fashion designer was praising Stray Kids as the global superstars from South Korea, he accidentally revealed the group's potential future plans that nobody had heard till now and stated:

"They're embarking upon a 40-city tour, and they pack stadiums with 80 thousand people."

Soon, the information went viral on social media, and fans reacted enthusiastically and considered that the group would hold a World Tour with 40 stops in the future.

Stray Kids, clad in Tommy Hilfiger's outfit, joined the designer for an interview at the Met Gala 2024. In the interview clip, the hosts started the conversation by asking Bang Chan if it was the group's first Met Gala, to which the leader of the group responded:

"It is. It is our first time here, and we are stunned to be here. And if it was not for Tommy, we would not be here. So, thank you for inviting us, all of us."

The host further questioned about the Stray Kids' experience of getting dressed by Tommy Hilfiger, to which Bang Chan responded:

"We had a lot of fitting sessions, and they all went smoothly. And I personally really really like everyone's fit."

The female host also asked the fashion designer about his 2024 Spring Campaign, what it felt like working with the K-pop group, and what inspired him. In response, Tommy Hilfiger showered praises on Stray Kids and revealed their upcoming 40-stop world tour.

Hilfiger further stated that the group's concert stadium tour would be filled with over 80 thousand people.

"They are as modern as you can get. They are modern prep, and they are global superstars. They are a K-pop band from Korea and they're embarking upon a 40-city tour, and they pack stadiums with 80 thousand people. And they have a wild fanbase all over the world," Tommy Hilfiger added.

As the American fashion designer dropped spoilers about the upcoming world tour, STAYs (the group's fandom name) were brimmed with excitement. They felt grateful to the fashion designer for unveiling this information, and many expressed their desire that the group would visit their country as part of their next tour.

The group had previously teased fans with their forthcoming world tour in the video Step Out 2024, which was released on January 1, 2024.

The eight-member group is slated to drop their collaborative track, Lose My Breath (feat. Charlie Puth), on May 10, 2024, at 1 PM KST and 12 AM EST.