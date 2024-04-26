Stray Kids' Hyunjin reunites with Kilian Hennessy for a special Kilian Paris experience in Korea

On April 25, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Single List reported that Stray Kids' Hyunjin reunited with the Kilian Hennessy at the Kilian Paris pop-up store at the Apgujeong main branch of the Hyundai Department Store. The duo met at the place on April 23, 2024.

On the same day, a new video was shared by another media outlet @marieclairekorea, on Instagram, where a glimpse of the Kilian Paris pop-up store was displayed. Hyunjin and Kilian Hennessy were spotted exploring different perfumes from the French luxury perfume brand.

Stray Kids' Hyunjin and Kilian Hennessy seen conversing about the brand's history and products at the Korean pop-up store

In the video shared by @marieclairekorea on Instagram of Stray Kids' Hyunjin and Kilian Hennessy's visit to the Kilian Paris pop-up store in South Korea, the event was held to commemorate the visit of the brand's founder to South Korea. While the brand's founder expressed his elation to be in South Korea to meet Hyunjin, the idol also expressed his delight.

The K-pop idol donned a white shirt and black pants, styled with a white jacket, while the founder opted for a formal look. He wore a white shirt paired with black pants and a gray and deep green scarf, synchronizing and embodying the Korean pop-up store's aesthetic vibes.

Hyunjin and Kilian Hennessy spent time together at the store, where they conversed about the brand. They experienced different perfumes, including Angels Pure, Moonlight in Heaven, and the latest scent, Imperial Tea. The duo talked about the history of Kilian Pairs and other iconic perfume products from the luxury brand.

In the video, while Hyunjin was looking through the products, Kilian Hennessy asked him about his favorite perfume, to which he replied Moonlight in Heaven. The perfume is one of the latest lines created by the founder, which was inspired by his trip to Thailand. It gives off citrus notes with a spicy tropical fruity scent and harmonizes with a tender yet sweet coconut scent to create an exotic atmosphere.

Kilian Hennessy personally signed and delivered the Moonlight in Heaven perfume, specially prepared for Stray Kids' Hyunjin. His name is engraved on the scent bottle. The video uploaded by @marieclairekorea on Instagram showcased the founder signing the Moonlight in Heaven and handing it over to the idol.

The other perfumes that were tried by the duo were Angels' Share and Imperial Tea. The former is considered one of the brand's iconic perfumes, and it is a liquor line inspired by the founder to express special memories of his family's cellar from his childhood. Moreover, it radiates a dense cognac scent and is combined with hazelnut and cinnamon, reminding an individual of an intimate moment.

Meanwhile, Imperial Tea will be officially launched on May 1, 2024, which will radiate the scent of jasmine and green tea. It is made up of rare ingredients, including bergamot and laminaria seaweed, to provide a fresh and pure scent.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids' Hyunjin emerged as the first K-pop idol to be crowned as the face of the renowned Kilian Perfumes and modeled for the brand in collaboration with W Korea for the April Issue. In the issue, he featured many products from the brand, including Smoking Hot, Angels' Share, Moonlight in Heaven, Good Girl Gone Bad, Love, Don't Be Shy, and others.

The French luxury perfume was founded by Kilian Hennessy in 2007 and offers over 34 different types of fragrances. It consists of five-olfactive families, including the narcotics, the fresh, the smokes, the cellars, and the liquor. The brand has expanded its scope in other fields, including make-up, bath & body, creative collaborations, and accessories. It is also known for organizing parties around the world and its collaboration.

More about Stray Kids' Hyunjin

Stray Kids' Hyunjin was born on March 20, 2000, in Seoul, South Korea. He is a multitalented idol under JYP Entertainment, excelling in different fields, including singing, songwriting, hosting, and modeling. He holds the position of the main dancer, rapper, and visual of the group and is associated with the sub-unit DANCERACHA.

The idol debuted with Stray Kids in 2018 after two years of training under the agency. He went on to become a fixed MC on Show! Music Core and released several songs. He has contributed to songs including, miss you, ice.cream, Love Untold, Contradicting, and others.

The group is set to hold their first offline fan event titled Stray Kids Fan Connecting 2024 SKZ TOY WORLD on April 27 and 28 at the Belluna Dome, Tokorozawa, Saitama, Japan.