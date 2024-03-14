Stray Kids’ Hyunjin reportedly crowns as the first K-Pop idol to become the face of Kilian perfumes for W Korea's April issue 

On March 13, 2024, Stray Kids' Hyunjin was reportedly crowned as the first K-pop idol to become the face of the renowned Kilian Perfumes for W Korea's April issue, creating a buzz on social media.

Founded by Kilian Hennessy in 2007, the perfume offers over 34 different types of fragrances and consists of five olfactive families: the narcotics, the fresh, the cellars, the smokes, and the liquors. The brand also provides scented make-up, bath & body, accessories, creative collaborations, and parties all around the globe, which makes it unique.

Stray Kids' Hyunjin is set to become the Muse for Kilian

The W Korea outlet has released a pictorial for the April issue featuring Stray Kids' Hyunjin. The singer donned a silver shirt and adorned with Swarovski accessories, including earrings and a bracelet.

He will have eight pages in the upcoming issue and collaborate with the renowned perfume for pictorials. Moreover, the brand has not done any photoshoots with Korean celebrities in the last five years, and Stray Kids' Hyunjin is reportedly to become the first K-pop idol to represent the perfume.

Many well-known celebrities, including Luo Yunxi, Priyanka Chopra, Beyonce, and Rihanna have been spotted using the fragrance. With the longevity of the scent, Kilian Paris captures an individual with notes of sweet sugar, alcohol, and wood from cognac barrels. It will cost around $337 for 50ml per bottle, as per the details provided on the website.

It has also been discovered that once someone is featured in a pictorial for the brand, the concerned figure transforms into its muse, and many fans are expecting Stray Kids' Hyunjin to become Kilian Paris's inspiration as well. According to them, the singer's aura perfectly resonates with the perfume's objective.

The fandom is also planning to purchase the perfume after W Korea's April issue is out. However, due to its high price, many were planning to do some savings. The brand is luxurious and expensive because of its ingredients. Unlike, other perfumes, they only utilize pure and natural ingredients, which are difficult to acquire.

In other news, a fellow group member, Seungmin is set to feature in W Korea's April issue and will have six pages for his Paris Fashion Week editorial.

Stray Kids will hold their fourth fan meeting at SKZ's MAGIC SCHOOL from March 29, 2024, to March 31, 2024.