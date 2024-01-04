On Thursday, January 4, fans of God's Menu group Stray Kids expressed their displeasure over Coach Japan allegedly removing advertisements featuring Stray Kids's Seungmin after seemingly employing his selling power for the profit of their holiday collection.

Seungmin was featured in Nylon Japan's January 2024 edition, showcasing outfits from the Coach brand, specifically the Cosmic holiday collection. He sported several outfits, leading fans to purchase pieces.

As the holiday season concluded, fans noticed that Coach Japan had allegedly removed the posts featuring the Stray Kids member from their social media handles. This removal has sparked a heated debate on the internet, with one side stating that it was unprofessional of Coach to remove the idol's posts, while the other side highlighted how the idol's ads fell into the partnership ad category, meaning that the Coach x Nylon x Seungmin promotion schedule's run time came to an end.

"I need more people to consider this": Fans divided on the internet as Coach allegedly deleted Seungmin's sponsored posts

During the holiday season, Coach Japan promoted ads featuring Stray Kids' Seungmin on their social media accounts, resulting in the idol's holiday collection ensembles selling out.

Fans even shared numerous posts on social media celebrating the sold-out status of cardigans and sweaters from the Cosmic collection, expressing pride in the idol's influence.

However, on Wednesday, January 3, fans noticed that Seungmin's sponsored posts showcasing Coach's outfits were allegedly removed from the brand's social media account. However, posts about the collection were still up on Nylon Japan's page.

This sparked outrage among fans, who commented that it was unprofessional and disrespectful for the brand to abruptly delete the idol's posts after generating profits in his name.

However, some fans conducted their research and presented a logical argument stating that partnership posts on Instagram have a specified schedule running for a limited period. They further speculated that since it was initially created as an advertisement and not a paid sponsorship post, the posts might have been archived or allegedly deleted.

As the two sides were involved in the heated argument, fans against Coach argued that JYP Entertainment should not let these brands use the idol's name if they could not show respect towards the idol. On the other side, supporters stated that protests should be avoided as they could potentially damage Seungmin's reputation in the marketing world.

Many also suggested that Coach's deleting Seungmin's posts on their social media handle might be due to the contract period being over. According to terms and conditions, posts may have been removed as the holiday season ended.

