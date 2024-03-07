"They cherish every aspect of him": Fans react as Stray Kids' Hyunjin reveals getting customized outfits and taken to a scarf factory by Versace

On March 6, 2024, Stray Kids' Hyunjin did a live broadcast on Instagram where he shared a few details regarding his recent meet-up with Versace during the 2024 Fall/Winter show at Milan Fashion Week.

Since the singer was appointed as the brand ambassador for the Maison, eagle-eyed fans have observed that they were treating him like royalty. The statement was confirmed as the idol revealed how Versace had customized an outfit and had him visit their scarf factory.

As fans learned about it, they took to social media and expressed their excitement. One X user tweeted that the brand cherished "every aspect" of the idol.

"I'm happy, he got to experience this": Fans swoon over Stray Kids' Hyunjin and Versace's bond

Stray Kids' Hyunjin donned a white graphic t-shirt styled with a Versace beanie and accessories during his live broadcast on Instagram. He interacted with fans and talked about his piercing, changes in his skincare routine, interests, and recent interaction with Versace.

The singer mentioned how the Maison arranged a visit to the scarf factory since he liked drawing during his visit to Milan Fashion Week. He shared his experience and stated, as translated by X user @skzislivenow:

"They (Versace staff?) said they were going on vacation again in Versace, and because they knew I liked drawing in Milan, they arranged for me to experience a scarf factory. So I went with people from work to make scarves and drew pictures like this."

He further disclosed how the Maison had provided a customized pillow for me with his name engraved and stated:

"Also we took a lot of pictures at the hotel so that was nice. And there, on the Versace pillow, there was also "Hyunjin," (written on it) just Hyunjin. So I was really touched by the hotel room, and the show was so, so much fun was so much fun."

According to user @thynjin on X, the undershirt and black velvet suit that the idol donned to the Versace show was customized by the Italian luxury brand. As the clip from Hyunjin's live went viral on social media, where the brand arranged for his visit to the scarf factory, fans praised the Maison for their thoughtful gesture.

They referred to the idol as "Versace Prince" and wanted to see the pictures he clicked with others in the hotel. Some over-enthusiastic fans also prayed for Hyunjin's collections that would be launched by the Maison and appreciated how they kept giving him good treatment.

