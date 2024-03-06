“Jype has no hand in Hyunjin’s success”: Fans enraged as company allegedly fails to provide a stylist for the Stray Kids member attending Versace show

On February 25, 2024, Stray Kids' Hyunjin attended the 2024 Fall/Winter Versace show at the Milan Fashion Week, creating a buzz on social media. However, after the event concluded, the detective fans learned that the idol was allegedly not provided with a stylist for his show.

Fans couldn't help but be enraged at his agency's alleged actions so they took to social media, accusing JYP Entertainment of neglectful behavior. The fandom stated that everything, including makeup, security, and photographers was provided by the Maison, and the agency had no part in the idol's success.

One X user even commented:

"Jype has no hand in Hyunjin's success"

"Never doing anything for him": Fans are furious about JYP Entertainment for allegedly not providing a stylist for Stray Kids' Hyunjin

X user @HHJNation shared a post where they allegedly mentioned that Stray Kids' Hyunjin was the only member of the group not assigned a stylist by JYP Entertainment's Division 1 for the Versace show.

The user had this opinion because a lawyer from the Maison mentioned in an Instagram post that the singer was dressed up by the director of Capri Boutique for the Milan fashion week. The lawyer mentioned:

"Milan fashion week. Versace boutique Montenapoleone. The day after the parade. With the director of the Capri boutique (who yesterday dressed guest Hyunjin) #mfw2024fw"

Soon, the post went viral on social media and gathered mixed reactions. The fandom started questioning why JYP Entertainment allegedly did not assign any make-up artist, stylist, or photographer for such an important show. While others praised Maison for treating the singer like a prince, many fans were outraged about the agency's alleged neglectful behavior.

Fans commented that he did not get any fashion film from the show or store visits from well-known media houses. They stated that even when the idol appeared at the Versace store to film something, he was barefaced. Subsequently, fans criticized the agency and Division 1 for their alleged mistreatment of Hyunjin. Many fans also complimented the singer for managing everything alone like a "lone wolf" and without receiving substantial support from the agency.

Fans also noted that when Hyunjin returned from the show, he was provided security by the Maison, and the agency allegedly did not assign any safety measures for the idol. As a result, they are demanding a statement and apologies from the agency and Division 1. Some are urging him to take the brave step of leaving JYP Entertainment.

Meanwhile, the singer has emerged as one of the Most Visible Influencers at the Milan Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2024, according to Lefty. He has contributed 4.02M Earned Media Value and 37.4% with only one Instagram post for Versace. The idol donned a black velvet tailored suit and posed for pictures with Donatella Versace and Anne Hathaway, garnering attention at the show.

Stray Kids are gearing up to headline the British Summer Time (BST) Hyde Park concert on July 14, 2024, and the I-Days Milano music festival on July 12, 2024, respectively.