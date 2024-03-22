On March 22, 2024, pictures of W Korea April's physical copy featuring Stray Kids' Hyunjin's Kilian Paris photoshoot went viral on the internet. The idol emerged as the first K-pop idol to model for the luxurious perfume brand.

As the brand's first pictorial model in five years, the singer was featured on eight pages of the magazine's latest edition, where he donned different outfits and flaunted various Kilian Paris perfumes. He showcased scents such as Smoking Hot, Angel's Share, and others.

Renowned global celebrities including, Rihanna, Beyonce, Priyanka Chopra, and Luo Yunxi, have been spotted using Killian Paris. Soon, Hyunjin became the talk of the town, and fans could not stop gushing over his bold look, radiating the main character's energy.

Fans complimented him by using several phrases, including 'temptation in human form,' 'Ethereally Beautiful,' 'The Most Beautiful Man,' and "he is an art himself." Sharing more snippets from the fragrance ad photoshoot, fans supported his endeavor using hashtags such as #HYUNJINxKILIAN, #HYUNJINXWKOREA, and more.

Founded in 2007 by Kilian Hennessy, the brand offers over thirty-four different types of fragrance. Kilian Paris consists of five olfactive families, including the narcotics, the cellars, the fresh, the smokes, and the liquors. In addition to its flagship products, the brand also offers scented make-up, bath and body products, and accessories.

Fans want to purchase the Kilian Paris perfumes flaunted by Stray Kids' Hyunjin in the latest W Korea issue

Stray Kids' Hyunjin donned three to four different outfits for the W Korea issue. In one of the pictures, the idol wore an A-line black shirt carved with silver stripes and flaunted the Smoking Hot ($295) perfume from Kilian Paris, which is an unisex Amber-Spicy fragrance.

In another snippet, the singer posed with Angel's Share perfume (priced at $255) in his hand. He impressed fans with a low-cut, white-colored V-neck shirt styled with a black jacket and pants. He complemented this look with a silver necklace. In close-up shots, he posed with white flowers flaunting his hydrated lips.

Hyunjin also posed with Killian Moonlight in Heaven perfume ($295). For the photoshoot, the K-pop idol donned a silver t-shirt and black jeans. He completed the look with gorgeous accessories, including earrings and a bracelet. Moreover, other perfumes featured in the ad campaign include Good Girl Gone Bad ($225 to $395) and Love, Don't Be Shy ($295).

The Kilian Paris perfumes, presented in the pictorial featuring Hyunjin, can be purchased from the brand's official website.

Stray Kids will conduct their fourth fan meeting between March 29 and March 31, 2024. The group will also headline one of the major music festivals in the US, Lollapalooza 2024, which is slated to be held in Chicago between August 1 and 4, 2024.