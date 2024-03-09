Why did Photoism allegedly pull the plug on the most anticipated Stray Kids merchandise?

On March 7, 2024, one of the branches of Photoism deleted the post related to Stray Kids' merchandise from its official Instagram account, leaving the internet confused.

Photoism is one of the most renowned companies in South Korea. It is a Global Self Photo Booth Brand and known for collaborating with famous K-pop personalities, including BTS, NCT127, ENHYPEN, and others. It has several branches across the globe, including Canada, Japan, Indonesia, Singapore, Taiwan, the USA, Vietnam, and others.

As Photoism Korea unveiled its upcoming collaboration with the group for SKZ's Magic School merchandise, posts related to it were shared by one of its branches in Taiwan. However, Photoism Taiwan has deleted the updates related to the group's merchandise, citing political reasons.

Expand Tweet

Photoism Taiwan releases a statement hinting at the ongoing feud over Stray Kids' collaboration

Expand Tweet

On March 6, 2024, Photoism Korea initially shared a cryptic post where a silhouette was visible, standing with a magic stick and a purple potion, encouraging fans to guess their upcoming collaboration.

Soon, fans in the comment section started speculating that it would be between Stray Kids and the brand as the magic school is the theme for the group's fourth meeting.

STAYs' speculations were confirmed when Photoism Korea shared another post on March 7, 2024. The brand announced its photo frame merchandise collaboration with Stray Kids for their fourth fan meeting, SKZ's Magic School. The photo frames will be available for fans at two places, as mentioned in the post:

Stray Kids X SKZOO POP-UP & CAFE at Seongsu AP AGAIN Soundwave Hapjeong branches from March 14 to 31, 2024. 4th FAN MEETING at KSPO Dome between March 29 to 31, 2024.

The newly opened branch in Taichung, Taiwan, reposted the same cryptic post from Photoism Korea on Instagram, which was soon deleted. However, instead of unveiling the merchandise collaboration with the group, @photoism_tw shared unfortunate news regarding it, which the brand shared, as translated by Koreaboo:

"Announcement. Regarding the photo frame collaboration with Stray Kids, due to political reasons, we are currently working hard to coordinate with their agency. We do our best to fight for every collaboration."

The brand allegedly hinted that JYPE Entertainment has not yet approved the photo frame collaboration with the new branch. However, the brand has assured fans that they would fight for it so that they will be available for fans in Taiwan. Many international fans have also requested Photoism to make the photo frames related to the group available in other countries.

The K-pop group has released their agenda for the present year through STEP OUT 2024 video. They will hold their third world concert tour, release a new album, and more.