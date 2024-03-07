"Stays better be prepared": Stray Kids rumored to make their biggest comeback in Q2 of 2024, creating a stir online

On March 6, 2024, rumors of Stray Kids' upcoming album release had filled the internet. An X account (@kdrama_aesoo) claimed that the fourth-generation boy group is set to release its comeback album in the second quarter (Q2) of 2024. In addition, the account claimed that Stray Kids has been preparing for its fourth fan convention and third world tour.

This comes after Stray Kids released its annual STEP OUT video on January 1, at 12 am KST, revealing a glimpse of their 2024 plans. The video, titled STEP OUT 2024, offered an exciting sneak peek at what's to come while reflecting on the group's accomplishments in 2023.

Fans excited over Stray Kids' alleged comeback between April-June 2024

JYP Entertainment is yet to confirm the group's comeback in 2024. Earlier in 2023, the group released ★★★★★ (5-STAR), a full-length album in June. With the popular title tune S-Class and featuring rapper Tiger JK in the song Topline, it was their third studio album to date. Following that, the group released ROCK-STAR in November 2023.

On a business level, ROCK-STAR was certified quadruple million by the Korea Music Content Association (KMCA) and gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) reported that in 2023, ROCK-STAR ranked as the seventh best-selling album worldwide.

Additionally, the IFPI reported that ★★★★★ (5-STAR) was certified quintuple million by KMCA, gold in France, Poland, and the US, and the second best-selling album worldwide in 2023. The album won Best Album (Bonsang) at the 38th Golden Disc Awards, Artist of the Year - Album at the 13th Circle Chart Music Awards, and Top K-Pop Album at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards.

The group's immense success led Time magazine to choose Stray Kids as one of the Next Generation Leaders in October 2023. Stray Kids also became the first fourth-generation male K-pop group to headline the iconic I-DAYS Milano music festival on July 12, 2023, at Ippodromo Snai La Maura in Milan, Italy.

Initially, the group was reported to perform in front of 20,000 spectators. However, the arrangement was increased to 80,000 due to immense ticket sales and demand. Hence, industry insiders and fans are equally anticipating the group to make another powerful comeback in 2024. Here's how fans reacted to the alleged comeback:

In other news, Stray Kids members turned heads at the 2024 Paris Fashion Week. Hyunjin stunned spectators as he attended Versace's show in a velvet black suit and flawless makeup as the brand's ambassador.

Felix debuted on the runway and headlined Nicolas Ghesquière's 10th-anniversary presentation for Louis Vuitton. He also became the new face of the French fashion house. I.N. attended the Alexander McQueen show at Paris Fashion Week as designer Seán McGirr's guest.

The fourth fan convention for Stray Kids will be held at Seoul's KSPO Dome from March 29–31, 2024. The March 29 fan meet begins at 7.30 pm KST while the March 30 program will commence at 6 pm KST. The final show is at 5 pm KST, however, the official schedule may vary for each day.