“You made history today”: Fans beyond proud as Stray Kids’ Felix becomes the first 4th Gen idol to strut the runway at Louis Vuitton’s FW’ 24 show

Stray Kids' Felix joined the show for Louis Vuitton Malletier's Womenswear Fall Winter 2024/25 exhibit on March 5, 2024, at the Paris Fashion Week.

The K-pop fourth-generation idol debuted on the fashion ramp walk for the French Maison at the Cour Carrée du Louvre. The latest assemblage was exclusively from the brand's in-house creative director, Nicolas Ghesquièr.

It marked the first time a fourth-generation idol graced the runway for one of the most coveted brands in the fashion industry. Earlier, BLACKPINK's Lisa became the first third-generation idol to walk for Celine’s winter 2022 runway show, titled "Dans Paris."

As the God's Menu vocalist made history on the evening of the last day of Paris Fashion Week, fans celebrated the artist's iconic moment online.

"Ice prince of beauty": Fans laud Stray Kid's Felix debut runway for Louis Vuitton Malletier

Anna Wintour, CH DBE (Knight Commander or Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire), the Editor-in-Chief of Vogue, was one of the front-row guests at the culmination event of Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week on March 5. Admirers noted that the British-American editor had her eyes glued on Felix as he entered the runaway in Nicolas Ghesquièr's iconic piece.

The Australian-born rapper, who sported shoulder-length platinum blonde hair, wore a textured white turtleneck and chic two-toned silvery tracksuit pants. Nicolas Ghesquière, the house's creative director, created the futuristic collection for the Maison, which was complimented by the entire set designed for the show.

Additionally, a statement gray purse and white fur gloves completed the ensemble. The expertise of the house and its history of travel have been the cornerstones of Ghesquière's work throughout the years, which was the key takeaway from the display.

Felix's look for the ramp featured both themes: the glam-leisure of plane-ready tracksuits and jackets with futuristic performance-wear features, and the sculpture-inspired minidresses photo-printed with traditional trunks. Nicolas Ghesquière's long-standing love of science fiction was also evident through the collection and especially in the Stray Kids idol's ensemble.

Fans were in awe of the entire presentation led by the Stray Kids idol as he made history, which led to his hashtag trend worldwide on X with over 2 million posts. Furthermore, fans noted that the LVMH Director of External Relations shared a video of Felix gracing the ramp on his Instagram story.

The Louis Vuitton presentation was opened by Emmy-nominated Korean actress Jung Ho-yeon, who gained worldwide recognition for her role in the critically acclaimed Netflix series Squid Game.

The 29-year-old actress and model looked gorgeous in an all-white futuristic piece with a white bomber jacket paired with an off-white mini skirt with a long chain detail at the front. Later, she headlined the show's conclusion with Felix.

Meanwhile, during the 2024 Paris Fashion Week, Felix's bandmates have equally shone. The group's member I.N represented Team Trenchcoat at Alexander McQueen, sporting a long black leather coat, while Seungmin showed up for the Loewe show wearing a fuzzy lime green shirt adorned with a large bow at the collar.

Hyunjin posed for pictures with fellow guest Anne Hathaway at Versace in Milan while sporting a black outfit and matching black nail lacquer as the face of the Italian fashion house.

Stray Kids' Felix will be featured on the cover of Harper's BAZAAR Korea in its upcoming April issue, where the magazine will delve into the backstage clamor of the artist's debut runway.