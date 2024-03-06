“Cant wait to see!”: Fans enthralled as Stray Kids’ Felix reportedly spotted filming content for Louis Vuitton at Louvre Museum in Paris

On March 5, 2024, X user @malbok915 shared a clip featuring Stray Kids' Felix, where he was reportedly spotted filming for Louis Vuitton at the Louvre Museum in Paris. The user captioned their post (translated by Google) as:

"I wonder if Yongbok is filming something"

The singer also made his much-anticipated appearance at the Maison's Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show held at the Paris Fashion Week in France on the same day.

In the clip, Stray Kids' Felix was accompanied by cameramen who were filming him. Soon, it went viral on social media, and fans could not stop speculating about what the idol was recording.

One user tweeted that they "can't wait to see" the upcoming content.

Expand Tweet

"I'm sure the result will be beautiful": Fans can't wait to see Stray Kids' Felix's recorded content

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In the video shared by the user, Stray Kids' Felix was visible walking outside the National Art Museum, Louvre. It is situated on the right bank of the Seine and is home to the canonical masterpieces of artistic works, including Mona Lisa and Venus De Milo.

He donned Louis Vuitton's tricolor Mallegate Preppy Blazer, styled with a black tie and white shirt underneath it. The idol complemented his appearance with black pants and shoes and adorned himself with accessories.

The Stray Kids member was spotted walking slowly outside the museum while the two camerapersons filmed him. The staff included people carrying lighting and an individual guiding the idol. They also guided the people visiting the place to provide them with space for filming. As the recording concluded, the staff wrapped the idol in a blanket.

Meanwhile, the fans recording the idol from afar kept screaming his name to showcase their support for the idol. Soon, they shared the clip on the internet, which went viral.

Subsequently, STAYs (Stray Kids fandom) started speculating about the filming and stated that they were excited to see what they had recorded outside the museum and complimented the idol for the latest Louis Vuitton look. While some referred to him as "Louis Vuitton Prince," others called him a "royalty." The fandom was sure that the outcome would be "beautiful" as Paris and Felix went hand-in-hand.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Stray Kids member also made his runway debut at the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show held at the Paris Fashion Week on March 5, 2024. The fandom expressed their pride as the idol confidently walked the runway, thus creating history for them.

They trended hashtags, including FELIX ILLUMINE LA PFW24 and FELIXxParisFashionWeek, tagging Maison's official account to showcase their support for the idol.

In recent news, the group will headline the British Summer Time (BST) Hyde Park concert on July 14, 2024, and the I-Days Milan in Italy on July 12, 2024, respectively.

Stray Kids has also released their agenda through STEP OUT 2024 for this year. They will hold a third world tour, a fourth fan meeting, and release a new and special album.