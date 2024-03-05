On March 4, 2024, Louis Vuitton, in collaboration with Nicolas Ghesquiere, shared a reel featuring Stray Kids' Felix alongside Cate Blanchett, Phoebe Dynevor, and others. The Maison is celebrating the French-Belgian fashion designer's 10th anniversary as the women's creative director for the brand.

In the reel, the house ambassadors for the French luxury house were seen reading the letter from the creative director. The Maison also mentioned their upcoming collection presentation at the Paris Fashion Week.

Soon, the reel went viral among fans who could not stop gushing over Stray Kids's Felix's appearance. They took to social media to express pride, and naturally one user tweeted:

"So meaningful": Fans are elated that Stray Kids's Felix is part of Nicolas Ghesquiere's close friends.

Nicolas Ghesquiere joined Maison in 2013 as an artistic director of Women's collections. Louis Vuitton celebrated the French designer's 10th anniversary through a reel on their official Instagram handle. It featured house ambassadors, including Cate Blanchett, Phoebe Dynevor, Stray Kids' Felix, Emma Stone, and Deepika Padukone. He shared a heartfelt letter with them.

Meanwhile, as part of his involvement in the fashion world, Stray Kids' Felix is gearing up to attend the Women's Fall-Winter 2024 show at the Paris Fashion Week. It is slated to be held at the Cour Carree du Louvre in Paris on Tuesday, March 4, 2024, at 7 PM CET. The viewers can watch it on Maison's Instagram or official website. In the reel, the following words were recited by the ambassadors:

"This is a particular evening. A meaningful evening. Ten years ago, you came to my first show for Louis Vuitton. I remember the feeling of beginning. The immense joy I felt to be among you. This joy is still here. Ten years later, this evening is a new dawn. I wanted to continue this inspiring journey open to the future and to the world. The philosophy of Louis Vuitton. It's a beautiful journey."

As the reel went viral, fans praised Stray Kids' member and Nicolas Ghesquiere's bond. They were glad to see the idol among the closest friends of the artistic director to receive a letter from him. The fandom also praised the idol's impeccable visuals and outfit displayed in reels. They are also excited for his appearance at the Paris Fashion Week and could not wait to see his new look.

Several hashtags, including FELIXXPARISFASHIONWEEK and LVFW24, have been trending on social media. The fandom wanted to showcase their full support for the idol's endeavor in the fashion world. They are also calling him Louis Vuitton Prince.

On August 22, 2003, the Stray Kids member was announced as the House Ambassador for the Maison where the artistic director captioned his post as:

"Felix for Louis Vuitton. The Maison is pleased to welcome the @Stray_Kids' band member as House Ambassador. "I am thrilled that Felix is joining Louis Vuitton — I love his audacious sense of style."

Stray Kids released their agenda for this year through STEP OUT 2024 video on January 1. They are set to conduct a third world tour, fourth fan meeting, release a new album, special album, and others.