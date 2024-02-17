On February 16, 2024, a STAY named @lichhhil shared on their social media account that they encountered Stray Kids' Felix unexpectedly at the theater while watching Wonka. The user shared their post in Korean, which was later translated by others into English and went viral on social media.

Currently, the fantasy film Wonka is being shown in South Korean theaters and has already attracted more than one million moviegoers in the country, according to Yonhap News. The musical fantasy film chronicles the earlier days of Willy Wonka, a character from the 1964 novel, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, authored by Roald Dahl.

As soon as fans and netizens learned about how the user met Felix in person, they took to social media to gush over the same:

A fan's unexpected interaction with Stray Kids' Felix has won over the internet

The user @lichhhil narrated the entire encounter on her social media. She stated that she went to watch the movie Wonka in the theaters, where to her surprise, she realized she was seated beside Stray Kids' Felix. Since she got her seat ten minutes before the movie started, she was already present in the theater before Felix's arrival.

When the idol arrived, he reportedly asked to be excused, and the user immediately recognized his blonde hair and voice. She also stated that at one point, the idol dropped his phone, which she found "adorable." She further described his in-person appearance as angelic.

She also got his signature before the movie started.

She further showed him the greeting card from Unveil 12 and made a promise to the idol that she would meet him in the upcoming fan meeting as well. In response, Felix reportedly kept expressing his gratitude.

She also shared how the Stray Kids member asked her to enjoy the movie.

The user also described how she was trembling when he called her name to apologize while he was giving her his autograph. She further revealed how after the Wonka movie concluded, he was the first one to bid adieu to her, and she felt incredible about her experience of watching the film with her favorite idol.

The fan also shared pictures of the idol signing an autograph for her while hiding his face with a cap and mask. Alongside that, she posted a photo of the autograph.

Netizens were left floored by the unexpected interaction between a STAY and the idol. While some felt elated about it, others also admitted to feeling jealous.

Stray Kids is set to debut at the American Express Presents BST Hyde Park festival on July 14, 2024.

