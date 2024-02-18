"He is his muse": Fans react as Stray Kids' Felix recalls about his first meeting with Nicolas Ghesquiere at the Louis Vuitton show

On February 18, 2024, an excerpt from Stray Kids' Felix interview with Harper's Bazaar Japan for the upcoming April issue went viral on social media. In the interview, the singer discussed his first encounter with Nicolas Ghesquiere at the Louis Vuitton show and how the latter described him as his inspiration. Internet users shared the following excerpts, and the fandom translated them as well.

"I'm so happy": Fans gush over Stray Kids' Felix and Nicolas Ghesquiere's bond

Stray Kids' Felix is set to grace the cover of Harper's Bazaar Japan's April edition, donning several designer and classy outfits from the French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton.

In the excerpt from the interview with the outlet, the idol mentioned how he was moved by how the Louis Vuitton staff and the brand's creative director, Nicolas Ghesquiere, cared about him throughout the Spring-Summer 2024 show. The event was held in October last year. He described how the looks on the runway were impressive. He further revealed how everyone was taking pictures after the show concluded, and Nicolas Ghesquiere beckoned cordially, touching his heart.

Stray Kids' Felix further stated how, when he was taking pictures with him, the creative director stated that he was elated that Felix came to the show and suggested that they should wear different clothes together, describing the idol as an inspiration for him. Nicolas Ghesquiere stated:

"I'm happy that you came. Let's continue to wear different clothes together. You are truly an inspiration to me."

The idol further expressed how Nicolas inspired him and felt confident donning the outfits from the luxury brand. After reading the brief details from the idol's interview with the outlet, fans were over the moon and felt ecstatic about how well the Louis Vuitton staff treated the idol with much care.

They also heaped praise on his influence in the fashion world, where even a creative director from Louis Vuitton continues to gush over his impeccable fashion statement and overpowering visuals. Needless to say, fans were proud and took to social media to express their excitement.

The outlet has stated that they will be releasing the issue on February 20, and a special fashion movie will also be uploaded to the official YouTube channel of the outlet. He will be donning Louis Vuitton's Spring-Summer 2024 collection.