"This is the year of Yongbok": Fans stunned as Stray Kids' Felix features on the cover of Harper's BAZAAR Korea, courtesy of Louis Vuitton

On March 5, 2024, Stray Kids member Felix was confirmed to be featured in the upcoming April edition of Harper's BAZAAR Korea. This came after the artist was seen decked up at the Paris Fashion Week as the brand ambassador of Louis Vuitton Malletier.

The magazine is expected to dive into the details of the concept and ideas behind Louis Vuitton's choice of getting the idol to headline the iconic exhibit at the 2024/25 Paris Fashion Week and creative director Nicolas Ghesquière's creation, which the idol donned for the night on the ramp.

Fans took a moment to revel in the accomplishments that the MEGAVERSE vocalist has been constantly achieving.

Fans mesmerized to see Felix headline the Louis Vuitton ramp walk at 2024 Paris Fashion Week

Felix first teamed up with Louis Vuitton in the summer of 2023, agreeing to serve as an ambassador for the renowned fashion house alongside celebrities like Zendaya, J-Hope from BTS, and model and actor Hoyeon Jung.

Meanwhile, on March 5, Felix appeared at Louis Vuitton's show for Paris Fashion Week as a model, donning a furry white glove, sleek white and metallic slacks, and a patterned white turtleneck top designed by the house’s creative director Nicolas Ghesquière. The snow connotations of the icy-cool pieces were further enhanced by Felix's golden blonde hair. In front of a futuristic backdrop, the idol was also seen walking with a statement cool-grey handbag.

The upcoming April issue of Harper's BAZAAR Korea will take an in-depth look at the creative process of the Maniac vocalist gracing the ramp and headlining the show as its new face.

Fans were amazed to see the Stray Kids idol being the star of the night, as several other celebrities, including BLACKPINK member and LLOUD's CEO Lisa was in attendance as Louis Vuitton's guest, along with Nayeon from TWICE, Sophie Turner, ambassador Saoirse Ronan, director Ava DuVernay and actresses Cate Blanchett, and more.

Here's how fans reacted to the Stray Kids idol being the highlight of the night and subsequently being chosen as the cover star for Harper's Bazaar.

Recently, the Stray Kids idol was seen contributing to UNICEF's mission of safeguarding children living in poor sanitary conditions, safety, and food in Laos. The idol further donated 100 million KRW ($76,500) to the cause and has been a member of the Save the Children's Honors Club since 2020.

This remarkable accomplishment broadens the idol's already respectable list of charitable endeavors. He was admitted to the Save the Children's Honors Club in March 2023, demonstrating his ongoing commitment to altruistic pursuits.

Felix is notable for starting a birthday tradition that has been ongoing since 2020 by donating to Save the Children regularly.