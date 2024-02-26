"KINGS ARE COMING": Fans go berserk as BTS' Jungkook is set to feature on J-Hope's upcoming album in the track, 'I Wonder'

The announcement of an upcoming collaboration by BTS member Jungkook grabbed headlines and generated a buzz on social media. The highlight medley of Jung Hoseok's, also known as J-Hope, forthcoming album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 was dropped on February 27, 2024, KST.

The album comes as a pair with his upcoming docu-series encompassing six episodes. However, the internet went crazy when it was revealed that BTS member Jungkook was featured in the song I Wonder.

Previously, fans conjectured a collaboration between the GOLDEN artist and the rapper-songwriter of Jack In The Box when he published the album teasers on February 19. The most recent information, however, has confirmed the earlier theories that sparked a frenzy among BTS fans.

An enthusiastic fan announced on X that "KINGS ARE COMING" and shared their delight with the most recent developments.

"Life is about to change": ARMYs in an online frenzy as J-Hope's I Wonder featuring Jungkook is coming soon

The highlight medley was posted on HYBE Labels' official YouTube account, formerly known as BigHit Music. Despite being in the military as of writing, BTS' J-Hope announced his return to the music industry by previewing the titles of every song of the forthcoming album.

HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 includes six captivating tracks such as On the Street (Solo Version), I Wonder... featuring Jungkook of BTS, Lock/Unlock with Benny Blanco and Nile Rodgers, I Don't Know with Huh Yunjin from LE SSERAFIM, What If... (Dance Mix) featuring Jinbo the SuperFreak, and Neuron with Gaeko and Yoonmirae.

Fans were euphoric to come across the news of BTS' Jungkook featuring on one of the tracks of J-Hope's much-awaited album and docu-series, which narrates the beginning of his journey as a dancer from Gwangju. The docu-series sees J-Hope through the lens of Jung Hoseok of Neuron Crew, who later debuted as BTS' rapper in 2013.

The highlight medley video clip shows a vibrant and colorful montage with a hint of retro as it displays each track off the upcoming album one after the other. Starting with J-Hope's solo rendition of the 2023 smash On The Street, which originally featured J.Cole and was produced by Pdogg.

Following the smash, the album's track two is I Wonder, written in bold calligraphy in orange, featuring Jungkook of BTS and written by J-Hope, Fontana, Melanie, Pdogg, Schulz, and Lindgren.

I Wonder has left the BTS fandom wondering about the concept and theme of the track as they conjectured and tweeted on X. Some wondered if it would encapsulate the journey of BTS' dance machine and the Seven singer, while others were too spellbound and overwhelmed by the news.

Fans are waiting with bated breaths for March 29 to arrive for the track to be finally released, as they are eager to see soloist Jungkook's collaboration with soloist J-Hope for the first time.

HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 is set to premiere on March 29 at 1 p.m. KST. Meanwhile, the docu-series HOPE ON THE STREET docu-series will premiere its first two episodes on March 28 and 29 at midnight KST on Prime Video.