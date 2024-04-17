Stray Kids to reportedly make their comeback in June

On Tuesday, April 16, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Edaily published an exclusive report stating that global superstars Stray Kids are expected to return with a new album in June of this year. The fourth-generation group is reportedly set to announce their project in the summer.

Given that the God's Menu hitmakers will attend music events, including British Summer Time Hyde Park, I-Days, and Milano, among others, in July 2024, they will most likely announce their comeback date in the preceding month.

Last year, they released their third Korean-language studio album and eighth mini-album, 5-Star, on June 2, 2023, via JYP Entertainment and Republic Records.

Stray Kids are expected to make their comeback following mini-album, 5-Star

The S-Class group is expected to make their much-awaited comeback in June 2024 after many months. Apart from headlining music festivals such as I-Days at the Snai Stadium, Milan, Italy, on July 13, 2024, and British Summer Time Hyde Park on July 14, 2024, in England, the group will also attend the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, US, showcasing their increasing demand domestically and internationally.

According to reports, Stray Kids are planning a comeback in June so they can showcase their latest tracks at their Hyde Park concert this year.

As the news about the group's comeback broke, the fandom was over the moon. They took to social media to express their desire to listen to their comeback album.

Many STAYs shared a series of snippets regarding the fourth generation group's potential comeback with phrases, including "They are Coming," "Stray Kids Comeback," "To save Kpop Once Again," and much more. They further speculated that the group would take the promotional activities for their summer comeback on an international level by observing their July and August schedules.

With Stray Kids' growing popularity in Europe and the United States, many fans worldwide anticipate an explosive comeback this summer with new tracks, singles, and a much-anticipated album.

Over the years, the group has added several albums, including Ordinary, Maxidant, 5-Star, and Rock-Star, to the No. 1 position on the United States's main album chart, the Billboard 200.

More about Stray Kids

Stray Kids, also known as Seuteurej Kijeu or SKZ, is a South Korean fourth-generation K-pop group that debuted in 2017. They were formed through the 2017 reality show Stray Kids by JYP Entertainment. The group consists of eight members, including Bang Chan (the leader of the group), Lee Know, Hyunjin, Han, Changbin, Felix, I.N., and Seungmin.

The group released their pre-debut extended play Mixtape in January 2018 and officially made their debut with I Am Not on March 25, followed by the release of two other extended plays, including I Am Who and I Am You.

Meanwhile, they released their first studio album, Go Live, in 2020, which earned a platinum certification from the Korea Music Content Association (KMCA) and debuted in Japan with the compilation album SKZ2020 through Epic Records Japan.

Bang Chan is the leader, rapper, vocalist, and dancer of the group. Hyunjin and Lee Know are assigned the positions of dancer and vocalist, while Changbin is the rapper. Both Seungmin and I.N. are the vocalists, while Felix plays the roles of a dancer and rapper. Han is both the rapper and vocalist of the group.

Meanwhile, the three members, including Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han, are also part of the production trio, 3Racha. They are involved in penning lyrics and composing songs for the group.

The discography of the group includes three Korean albums, such as Go Live, Noeasy, and 5-Star, and one Japanese album, The Sound. While compilation albums include Unveil Stray Kids, SKZ2020, SKZ2021, and SKZ-Replay.

They have released an impressive list of singles throughout their career, including Hellevator, District 9, My Pace, I Am You, Side Effects, Double Knot, Levanter, God's Menu, All In, Back Door, and others.

The group is set to hold an offline fan event titled Stray Kids Fan Connecting 2024 in Japan SKZ TOY WORLD on April 27 and 28, 2024, respectively, at the Belluna Dome in Tokorozawa, Saitama.

