Stray Kids' Seungmin releases new OST ‘Destiny' for ENA’s ongoing drama, The Midnight Studio 

On April 9, 2024, Stray Kids' Seungmin released a new original soundtrack (OST), Destiny, for the ongoing ENA drama, The Midnight Studio. The track was released through the audio streaming platform, Spotify.

ENA also shared a four-minute video featuring the track on their social media account, @channel.ena.d on Instagram. The video showcased the transition between heartwarming moments from the episodes of the series and Seungmin singing the OST in the studio.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids' Seungmin also shared an Instagram post regarding the Destiny OST on his personal Instagram handle @miniverse, where he requested fans to listen to his latest track.

Stray Kids' Seungmin impressed fans with his soothing vocals in the Destiny OST

Seungmin's Destiny for The Midnight Studio is the fifth original soundtrack of the album. The other four tracks are Count On Me by NINGNING, Press Rewind by Yang Da II, I Wonder Why by Elaine, and Your Traces by BEN.

In the four minutes and eleven seconds, Destiny delves into the unsaid feelings and emotions of a significant other. It showcases the vulnerability of the protagonists of the story, Seo Ki-joo and Han-bom, and how they are unable to love each other due to heartbreaking circumstances.

As the OST was revealed, STAYs were over the moon, and started a trending party to celebrate the release of the idol's new track. They encouraged the fandom to use the hashtag 'SEUNGMIN 4TH OST DESTINY' to showcase their support on social media. They also asked fans to stream the song on Spotify, Shazam, and other audio-streaming platforms.

At the time of writing, the Destiny OST was atop the iTunes Top Songs chart in nine locations, including Cambodia, Kazakhstan, Philippines, Tajikistan, Vietnam, Costa Rica, Indonesia, Thailand, and Brazil.

In brief, about The Midnight Studio

The Midnight Studio is an ongoing romance and fantasy drama that began airing on March 11, 2024. It has 16 episodes in total, and at the time of writing, nine episodes had already been aired. The series took over ENA's Monday and Tuesday 10 pm KST time slot, previously occupied by the slice-of-life show, Tell Me That You Love Me.

The story of The Midnight Studio delves into the life of a grumpy photographer, Seo Ki-joo (played by Joo Won), who looks after a small photo studio. Due to a curse, he becomes the seventh owner of the studio and has to take photos of ghosts before they head to the afterlife. He has to keep running the shop to protect himself.

This is how he ends up meeting a passionate and righteous lawyer, Han-bom (played by Kwon Na-ra), who protects him from evil ghosts.

Seo Ki-joo is accompanied by two other ghosts, Assistant Manager Go Sung-ho (played by Yoo In-soo) and Baek Nam-goo (played by Eum Moon-Suk). Go Sung-ho is a ghost who died due to overwork and stress at his company, and he is in charge of bringing ghosts as a customer to the store.

Meanwhile, Bae Nam-goo was a police inspector before he became a ghost. After a criminal stabbed him to death, he is now roaming around in the world to catch him. He takes care of the chores of the studio and, at times takes down powerful spirits for Seo Ki-joo.

The Midnight Studio is helmed by director, Song Hyun-wook, who is known for projects like The Golden Spoon, The King's Affection, and Undercover, and is reported to work for the upcoming series, Is It Fate? It is penned by screenwriter Kim Yi-rang, popular for series such as Not a Robot, Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, and others.

The Midnight Studio episode 10 is slated to premiere on April 15, 2024. It will be available to stream on Rakuten Viki.