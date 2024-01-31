On January 31, 2024, Disney+ released the latest episodes, five and six, of the ongoing thriller and suspense drama A Shop for Killers featuring Lee Dong-wook and Kim Hye-joon.

According to IMDb, the official synopsis for A Shop for Killers is as follows:

"An action drama in which a niece who lost her parents and grew up in the hands of an uncle who runs a shopping mall faces a new truth after her uncle's sudden death."

During a scene in episode 6 of A Shop for Killers, Lee Dong-wook is visible, flaunting his chiseled physique, setting the internet on fire, and fans couldn't stop swooning over his new look. Playing the role of Jeong Jinman, one user excitedly tweets:

"It's about damn time": Fans can't get enough of Lee Dong-wook's latest look

In episode 6 of A Shop for Killers, while Lee Dong-wook's character, Jeong Jinman, conversed with his gang members in the seemingly changing room, he flaunted his abs while being shirtless. The actor had a tanned body with an exposed forehead and a killer glare, sending the internet into a frenzy with his new appearance.

Soon, the scene where he was shirtless, flaunting his chiseled physique, went viral on social media, and fans could not stop swooning over his latest look.

They took to social media, showering many compliments for the Goblin actor. Many fans shared a series of memes stating how they could not breathe, looking at his shirtless look.

Fans go gaga as Lee Dong-wook flaunts his chiseled physique in Disney+'s A Shop for Killers episode 6.

Moreover, in the latest episodes, Lee Dong-wook's character, Jeong Jinman, is declared dead, and his scenes are popping up in flashbacks. Fans wish Jeong Jinman would be alive by the end of the thriller and suspense drama. Furthermore, the ongoing series' plot and drama indicate that a strong character like Jeong Jinman must have some backup plan and would not die an easy death.

However, his niece, Jeong Ji-an, played by the actress Kim Hye-Joon, continues to struggle against the people who want to murder her after her uncle Jeong Jinman passes away and is chasing her down to her secret basement built by her uncle.

As Jeong Ji-an continues to be helped by Jinman's friends and allies, fans want to see how the series A Shop for Killers will continue to uncover the truth behind the incidents happening in the drama.

A Shop for Killers episode 7 is slated to air on February 6, 2024, and fans can stream it on Disney+ and Hulu.