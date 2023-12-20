Night Has Come: Ending and season 2 renewal possibility explored

On December 20, the last episode, episode 12, of the mystery teen drama Night Has Come concluded, leaving fans with mixed feelings as they received a sad ending.

According to Asianwiki, the official synopsis for Night Has Come is as follows:

"Students in the 2nd grade 3 class at Yooil High School go on a field trip. There, they are forced to participate in a mafia game of death. They struggle to survive. Lee Yoon-seo (Lee Jae-in) has excellent observation and reasoning abilities, which she uses to try to escape."

The synopsis continues:

"Kim Jun-hee (Kim Woo-seok) is the class president with a strong sense of justice and responsibility. Oh Jung-won (Choi Ye-bin) ranks first at school academically, but she is an outcast and a loner."

Yoon-seo discovers that Se-eun's parents created a mafia game to punish everyone who bullied their daughter in Night Has Come

The last episode of Night Has Come begins with Jung-won in a heated argument with Da-bum, who tries to kill her, but fails as the game does not allow him to kill another mafia. Subsequently, she sprays on his eyes and locks him in the freezer alongside other dead bodies of students.

Soon, morning occurs, and Yoon-seo questions why Jung-won did not kill her and cries uncontrollably. At the same time, Jun-hee also discovers that Jung-won is a mafia member.

The scene changes when Yoon-seo finds out the gift that Jung-won kept in her bag in the first episode of Night Has Come. She finds a pendrive in it, puts it in the laptop, and discovers that Jung-won is not a real being but a game's character. At this time, Yoon-seo gets flashbacks of her moment with Se-eun, and Jung-won was created by her friend Se-eun in Night Has Come.

While both Jung-won and Jun-hee are involved in a heated argument in Night Has Come, they receive the message from Da-bum, who asks them to arrive at the terrace, or else he will kill Yoon-seo in Night Has Come.

As they arrive, the showdown begins between Da-bum and Jun-hee in order to save Yoon-seo. In the showdown, Yoon-seo gets hurt, and Da-bum eventually gets stabbed and dies. As Yoon-seo is hurt, Jung-won scolds her for being careless and not waiting for her to change the route of the game. Yoon-seo confesses that she knows that Jung-won is Se-eun and asks for forgiveness.

Later, Jung-won commits suicide as Yoon-seo meets her demise in the embrace of Jun-hee, so that her friend stays alive in the game. With Jung-won's suicide, the Civilian team wins, and Yoon-seo wakes up in an unknown place.

In the unknown place, she discovers Jun-hee and other classmates lying on chairs with their brains connected to a server. She meets Se-eun's parents, who explain the reason why they have created a mafia game.

The scene changes to the time when Da-bum created inappropriate photos and videos of Se-eun, which were later spread all over the school, and everyone began bullying Se-eun for the fabricated and morphed images of her. The bullying and baseless rumors of her classmates compelled Se-eun to commit suicide, and nobody protected her.

Se-eun's mother and father explained that they have connected the students' brains to a server where they are forced to play the mafia game in a loop, and there is no way out. Though they are not killed in real life, the pain they are feeling is real, and in the game, Jung-won is bound to win in the end.

Through the game, they want to punish the students who forced Se-eun to commit suicide. As the game is bound to be played in a loop, players' memories will refresh every time they start a new game, and memories of the previous game will be erased.

However, Jung-won commits suicide for the first time, leading to the victory of the Civilian team for the first time. That is the reason her parents woke Yeon-seo to ask what led to the change of heart for Jung-won.

As Yeon-seo is put back to sleep, Se-eun's mother reveals that Jung-won was an error created during the game and not her daughter. They stated that they would fix the bug and the game will begin again unless and until every student feels the pain of dying helplessly and they get revenge for her daughter Se-eun.

The scene changes, and Yeon-seo wakes up and finds herself on the bus. At this time, she smiles at Jun-hee and feels that she does not have to play the game.

However, in Night Has Come, she suddenly finds Jung-won sitting at the end of the bus, looking cold and indifferent, indicating that Se-eun's parents have restarted the game with the intention of taking revenge and making Jung-won the winner. It also indicates that Jung-won won't be helping out this time.

Yeon-seo remembers everything from the previous game, and she gives a fearful and worried expression as she has to play the mafia game again, where she has to vote for the students to get killed and go through the same ordeal again in Night Has Come.

Will there be a season 2 for Night Has Come?

The ending of Night Has Come answered all the questions that the viewers had been eagerly awaiting since the first episode. However, the last episode indicated that the characters will have to play the mafia game again until every student feels the pain of death, and Se-eun's parents are satisfied with their revenge.

However, there is no official statement from U+mobiletv regarding the renewal of Night Has Come, but based on the ending of the drama, there is scope for season 2.

K-drama fans can binge-watch the twelve-episode drama Night Has Come on the streaming platform Viki.