"Insanely accurate": K-drama fans lavish praise on Mask Girl as lead actors closely resembled their webtoon counterparts

On August 18, 2023, Netflix released all seven episodes of the trending drama Mask Girl featuring Nana, Lee Han-byul, and Go Hyun-jung. Fans soon showered praise on the director for the perfect casting, as they believed that the actors closely resembled their webtoon counterparts.

Mask Girl is an adaptation of the webtoon series of the same name, authored by Maemi and brought to life through illustrations by Hee-se.

In the thrilling drama Mask Girl, an ordinary office worker gets entangled in a series of murder cases as she leads a double life. Trapped in a sequence of events, she finds herself involved in precarious situations that lead her to commit murders, ultimately causing a life-altering transformation and years of consequences.

Her co-worker, Joo Oh-nam, who loves her, becomes aware of her two personalities and attempts to approach her, but to no avail.

Nana, Lee Han-byul, and Go Hyun-jung, who portray Kim Mo-mi, exhibit perfect synchronization with their webtoon counterparts, both in terms of their facial features and acting.

K-drama enthusiasts took to social media to praise the title and hailed the fact that the actors resembled their webtoon counterparts.

"The synchronization is crazy:" K-drama fans can't get enough of Mask Girl casting

Several K-drama fans took to Twitter to compare the actors to their webtoon counterparts.

Kim Mo-mi from the webtoon resembles the actors, including Nana, Lee Han-byul, and Go Hyun-jung, who take on her role in the drama. Fans mentioned that Kim Mo-mi's character, both before and after her plastic surgery, aligns perfectly with the actors.

They also believed that the other actors, such as Ahn Jae-hong, Yum Hye-ran, and the supporting cast, also exhibit similarities to their characters from the webtoon in terms of facial expressions, features, dialogues, and actions. Choi Daniel, who portrays Park Gi-hoon, Mo Mi's superior, also closely resembles his webtoon counterpart.

Aside from the actors' resemblance to their webtoon counterparts, the drama has received praise from fans for its phenomenal storytelling, which highlights the unhealthy beauty standards of South Korea. The drama portrays the flaws of each character, as they embrace their vulnerability when they succumb to the high standards set by society.

Filled with twists and turns that keep viewers hooked until the end, the drama reveals how a person can become trapped when succumbing to society's expectations. The female-centric drama also sheds light on Kim Mo-mi's struggle to be loved by everyone, only to find herself imprisoned.

Directed and written by filmmaker Kim Yong-hoon, Mask Girl has generated heaps of excitement among fans. All the episodes of the title are currently available to stream on Netflix.