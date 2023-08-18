The highly anticipated comedy-thriller drama Mask Girl, adapted from the webtoon series of the same name by Maemi and illustrated by Hee-se, has ignited excitement within the K-Drama community. Recent trailers and impeccable casting choices, which closely resemble the webtoon characters, have sparked a significant buzz.

The show delves into the detrimental beauty standards of South Korea through satire, encouraging viewers to think about these issues. The drama will illustrate how someone is compelled to conceal their true identity behind a mask, yearning for affection because of insecurities about their appearance throughout their life, ultimately pushing them to the brink of darkness.

Helmed and scripted by director and screenwriter Kim Yong-hoon, the upcoming drama Mask Girl has garnered enthusiasm from fans for its captivating trailer, posters, actor visuals, and other aspects, and they are now eagerly anticipating what it will bring them.

Netflix's intriguing saga Mask Girl is going to arrive soon

Release date

The comedy-thriller series Mask Girl is slated to release on August 18, 2023, with seven episodes. It will be available to stream on Netflix.

Plot

Mask Girl will delve into the story of Kim Mo-mi, an average office worker plagued by a deep feeling of inadequacy regarding her looks, who finds herself entangled in numerous situations while working as an internet broadcast jockey incognito behind a mask.

Joo Oh-nam, Mo-mi's colleague, nurtures an unreciprocated affection for her. Similarly battling self-esteem issues and a general sense of invisibility, Oh-nam discovers solace in online broadcasts. Eventually, an unforeseen event draws Oh-nam into a situation that intertwines his path with Kim Mo-mi.

Cast

Lee Han-byul, Go Hyun-jung and Nana will play the character of Kim Mo-mi simultaneously. Lee Han-byul was chosen as Kim Mo-mi from a group of over 1,000 actresses who auditioned for the role.

Lee Han-byul portrays the character of Kim Mo-mi, an average colleague, in her pre-surgery state. Nana takes on the role of Kim Mo-mi after her transformation through surgery, evolving from a regular office worker to an elegant woman. Meanwhile, Go Hyun-jung embodies Kim Mo-mi after undergoing excessive surgery and facing its side effects.

Go Hyun-jung as Kim Mo-mi

Kim Mo-mi (Go Hyun-jung) works as an ordinary office employee. During her childhood, she harbored dreams of taking the stage under vibrant lights. As time passes, she no longer sees herself as conventionally attractive, yet she takes pride in her well-shaped body. In her private moments after work, she adorns a mask and initiates live streams as the enigmatic Mask Girl. She unintentionally gets involved in a strange situation.

Ahn Jae-hong as Joo Oh-nam

Joo Oh-nam, Mo-mi's co-worker, bears a complex due to his perceived unattractiveness. A dedicated admirer of Mask Girl, he eventually discovers Mo-mi's dual identity. Developing feelings for her, he finds himself caught up in an unforeseen turn of events alongside her.

Yum Hye-ran as Kim Hyung-ja

Concurrently, Kim Kyung-ja is Joo Oh-nam's single mother, having raised him alone post-divorce. Her son is her most cherished treasure. However, when he goes missing one day, Kim Kyung-ja embarks on a quest to locate him

Trailer

From the very first seconds of the Mask Girl main trailer on Netflix, the viewer's attention is captured as Kim Mo-mi, the protagonist, apologizes for her transgressions in a haunting tone.

The ensuing journey takes us on a whirlwind tour of Mo-Mi's experiences, transitioning from her modest existence as a working professional to her alter ego as the enigmatic masked cam model. Ultimately, the trailer culminates in her transformation into Prisoner Number 1047, displaying a mix of remorse and a yearning for freedom. The trailer captivates viewers through the quick succession of Mo-Mi's many personas as they want to learn the mysterious story hidden behind them.

