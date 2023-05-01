"My life is complete": K-drama fans go gaga as Lee Je-hoon and Greg Hsu spotted together at Baeksang Arts Awards 2023 

On April 28, 2023, South Korean actor Lee Je-hoon and Taiwanese actor Greg Hsu attended the Baeksang Arts Awards 2023, held at the Paradise city in Incheon, as award presenters. The duo handed out the award for Best Director in the Television and Film category to Yoo In-shik for his smash hit Netflix series Extraordinary Attorney Woo and Best Director award for the film category to Park Chan-wook for Decision to Leave.

As soon as the duo appeared on stage and addressed the audience, hosts, and others present at the awards ceremony, K-drama fans went wild and took to social media to express their excitement at the unexpected interaction. One fan tweeted:

"Lee Jehoon and Greg Hsu in one frame, my life is complete"

Every year, the Baeksang Arts Awards, one of the most prestigious awards in South Korea, are held to celebrate actors, actresses, and the many productions that have made a remarkable feat in the year, honoring them for the same.

K-drama fans can't get enough of Lee Je-hoon and Greg Hsu's interaction at the Baeksang Arts Awards 2023

As soon as Lee Je-hoon and Greg Hsu appeared onstage, both K-drama and Taiwanese drama lovers went berserk. They were overjoyed with the excitement as it was their first time watching their favorite actors together.

After watching the two stars share admirable words for each other, fans could not help but manifest a project for them. Many were quick to remind others that the duo will slay their respective roles if ever cast together in any drama in the future. Take a look at how fans are reacting to Lee Je-hoon and Greg Hsu's interaction at the Baeksang Arts Awards 2023.

Lee Je-hoon was also seen interacting with Bae Suzy at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards. The two remarked that it's been a long time since they've caught up, to which the former asked if he was alright.

The duo previously worked together on a 2012 film called Architecture 101 where they played the roles of lovers. Watching the two stars interact after a long time had K-drama fans raving about them.

Meanwhile, Lee Je-hoon and Greg Hsu took to social media, specifically Instagram, to share selfies and photos from the Baeksang Arts Awards. Greg Hsu also shared photos of other celebrities on his Instagram post, including IU, Noh Yoon-seo, and even shared a snap of Song Hye-kyo receiving the award for Best Actress for her role as Moon Dong-eun in The Glory.

Both Song Hye-kyo and Greg Hsu were previously spotted together at the Fendi fashion show held in Milan in February.

Meanwhile, another reason K-drama fans are excited about Greg Hsu's presence at the Baeksang Arts Awards is because of his hit Taiwanese drama Someday or One Day, which is receiving a Korean remake, titled A Time Called You. Fans are eagerly waiting for the remake version as they were really satisfied with the original and hope the Korean version does justice to the same.

More about Lee Je-hoon and Greg Hsu

South Korean actor Lee Je-hoon recently appeared in the hit SBS drama Taxi Driver 2, where he played the lead role. Fans appreciated his duality in pulling off many different personalities in the drama. He was also seen in the first season of Taxi Driver, Move To Heaven, Signal, Tomorrow With You, Where Stars Land, and many other dramas. In other news, Taxi Driver has been renewed for the third season, and fans want Lee Je-hoon to confirm the casting as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese actor Greg Hsu was occupied with the promotions of his latest Someday or One Day: The Movie alongside his fellow co-stars. Fans from all across the world went to watch the movie in their nearby theaters to enjoy it on the big screen. The film is based on the drama version of Someday or One Day, which was a smash hit.

K-drama fans wish to see more such interactions between Korean and Taiwanese actors in the future.

