“Greg Hsu and Song Hye-kyo in one frame”: Fans go wild as the Hallyu star is spotted with the Someday or One Day actor

On February 22, Song Hye-kyo and Greg Hsu attended the Fendi Autumn/Winter Fashion show for 2023, held at Milan Fashion week.

Hallyu star Song Hye-kyo is the first Korean to be appointed as the ambassador for the brand Fendi, and Taiwanese actor Greg Hsu joined the Fendi family in 2022. The two were invited to represent the Italian brand at Milan Fashion week.

Needless to say, fans went crazy after the two popular celebrities from different entertainment industries were spotted together at the event. One fan tweeted:

“Greg Hsu and Song Hye-kyo in one frame OMG."

Twitterati can’t get enough of Song Hye-kyo and Greg Hsu’s interaction at the Fendi fashion show

Italian brand Fendi offers a wide variety of clothing pieces for men, women, and kids. The brand is also known for its outstanding collection of fashionable bags and jewelry.

The Glory actress Song Hye-kyo appeared for the Fashion Week event all decked up in a long gray outfit, with light make-up and her hair styled into bangs. She also carried a pink colored handbag. The pictures went viral as fans worldwide gushes about the actress looking elegant and beautiful.

At the same event, the Someday or One Day actor Greg Hsu stole the limelight by appearing in a classy black suit with a cross-body bag slung casually across his torso.

In videos uploaded by fans, the two stars can be seen posing for the camera together and bowing to each other as well as to the hoards of people milling around them. In Asian countries like South Korea, bowing is a form of giving respect to the other person.

As the pictures and videos went viral, fans clamored to see more of Hye-kyo's interactions with Greg Hsu, hoping that the two soon appear in the same project in future. One tweet read:

“I can't explain in words the power this picture holds! Given that Greg is from Taiwan I'll be selfishly wishing for a collab in the future.”

Here are some other reactions seen on the micro-blogging platform:

Greg Hsu also uploaded pictures of him clicking with Song Hye-kyo on his Instagram handle.

In brief, about Song Hye-kyo and Greg Hsu

Song Hye-kyo has been in the South Korean entertainment industry for over a decade now and has been seen in a number of k-dramas. Her projects Full House, Descendants of the Sun, and The Glory boosted her popularity as Hallyu Queen.

Her recent project, The Glory, was different from her other ventures, as it was more revenge-focused and featured female leads willing to go to any extent to destroy their enemies.

The Glory season two is slated to premiere on March 10.

Greg Hsu, a Taiwanese singer and actor, rose to international popularity and fame after starring in the drama Q Series: Love of Sandstorm and Someday or One Day. The latter even earned him the moniker of Nation’s Boyfriend as fans loved his cheerful character on the show.

As the hit Taiwanese drama Someday or One Day has been renewed for a Korean remake, many K-drama fans have already watched the original version to see what the upcoming Korean version, A Time Called You, has in store for them.

