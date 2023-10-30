"It's been years": K-drama fans rejoice as writer Kim Eun-hee reportedly confirms Signal season 2 starring Lee Je-hoon and Kim Hye-soo

On October 30, 2023, the South Korean media outlet Sports World reportedly confirmed that fans would be treated to Signal season 2, starring Lee Je-hoon, Kim Hye-soo, and Choi Jin-woong. The outlet reported that renowned writer Kim Eun-hee confirmed the drama's renewal at Cheongmyeong Hall of the Cheongju National Museum.

Soon, the news went viral on social media, and K-drama fans couldn't contain their excitement. They took to platforms like Twitter to express their excitement about the same, stating that they had been waiting for the new installment for seven years.

"Thank you": Fans over the moon as Signal season 2 is reportedly confirmed

The first season of the K-drama saw two detectives solving a series of cold cases as they communicated through walkie-talkies, living in different eras. The young officer, Park Hae-yeong, was portrayed by Lee Je-hoon, while the one living in the '90s was played by Cho Jin-woong, who portrayed a senior detective named Lee Jae-han.

Meanwhile, Kim Hye-soo played the role of detective Cha Soo-hyun, who was fierce and in love with Lee Jae-han before losing touch with him.

The ambiguous finale of the drama left fans feeling anxious, as Park Hae-yeong and Lee Jae-han were finally about to reunite in the present era but couldn't due to the cliffhanger ending.

As soon as the news about season 2 went viral, fans couldn't contain their excitement and took to social media to express how long they had waited for the installment. They expressed their eagerness to witness what fate has in store for their favorite characters and reacted to Kim Eun-hee's reported confirmation about Signal season 2 starring Lee Je-hoon and Kim Hye-soo.

There is currently no news about whether the cast for Signal season 2 will remain the same as the first installment. Many fans are hoping that Lee Je-hoon, Kim Hye-soo, and Cho Jin-woong will reprise their roles in the new installment of the show. The first season was helmed by the director Kim Won-seok, who is known for shows including My Mister, Arthdal Chronicles, and Misaeng: Incomplete Life. Season 1 of the title consisted of 16 episodes.

Signal season 1 also won the prestigious award for Best Drama at the 52nd Baeksang Arts Awards, while Kim Eun-hee and Kim Hye-soo won Best Screenplay and Best Actress awards, respectively, at the same event, showcasing the impact of the drama.

The title also integrated a few real-life cases into the story, highlighting the severity of crimes and the suffering of victims, shedding light on the dark side of unsolved and cold cases.

Fans await an official confirmation about Signal season 2 and wish to know more about the casting, filming dates, and production.