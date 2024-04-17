Stray Kids announces new digital single ‘Lose My Breath’ featuring Charlie Puth, unveils teaser image 

On April 16, 2024, Stray Kids announced through their social media account on Twitter (now called X) the release of their new digital single, Lose My Breath, featuring Charlie Puth, and unveiled a teaser image. The track will be released on May 10, 2024, at 1 PM KST or 0 AM ET respectively.

Recently, the South Korean media outlet Edaily shared through an exclusive report that the group will be making their comeback with a new album in June 2024. They stated that many sources from industry have hinted at their much-awaited comeback in the summer of 2024.

Stray Kids create a buzz on the internet with their new digital single announcement

Stray Kids unveiled a teaser image for their upcoming digital single, Lose My Breath, featuring American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth. The teaser image was painted in a greenish liquid color, with waves of water swiftly flowing over the scene. The teaser had words, including Lose My Breath, Stray Kids, release date, and production company, printed on it.

The following phrase was printed over it to increase the anticipation for the upcoming digital single, Lose My Breath:

"STRAY KIDS EVERYWHERE ALL AROUND THE WORLD YOU MAKE STRAY KIDS STAY."

The track would be released through South Korean multinational entertainment and record label conglomerate JYP Entertainment. Meanwhile, several hints were made by the American singer Charlie Puth last year (2023) about their upcoming collaboration.

On October 21, 2023, Charlie Puth took to his social account, sharing that the Stray Kids had sent him a meal during his concert in South Korea. The singer held his Charlie Puth Live in Seoul at the KSPO Dome between October 20 and 22, 2023.

As the announcement about the new single, Lose My Breath, broke, fans could not contain their excitement and took to social media to express themselves. While some expressed their elation and desire to hear the song as soon as possible, others cheered for the collaboration.

As per the media report by Edaily on April 16, 2024, the group will be making their comeback in June 2024. However, the date remains in the discussion stage. Subsequently, the group is expected to perform their new single at several global music festivals that they will headline in July and August, including a performance at the Lollapalooza Music Festival in Chicago, USA, in August 2024.

If the group becomes successful in making their comeback in June 2024, they will be hitting the international stage with their electrifying performances at the British Summer Time Hyde Park (July 14, 2024, England) and I-Days, Milano (July 13, 2024, Milan, Italy), respectively.

More about the group

Stray Kids, also known by other names, including Seuteurei Kijeu or SKZ, is a fourth-generation South Korean K-pop group. They consist of eight members, including Bang Chan, Hyunjin, Han, I.N., Felix, Lee Know, Seungmin, and Changbin.

While Bang Chan is the leader, rapper, dancer, and vocalist of the group, Hyunjin and Lee Know are the dancers and vocalists for the group. Changbin only plays the role of rapper, while Seungmin and I.N. are the vocalists. Felix is both a dancer and rapper, while Han is the rapper and vocalist of the group.

The group made its official debut on March 25, 2018, and released its first mini album, I Am Not, on March 26. Three members of the group have also formed a hip-hop subunit titled 3RACHA. They are known as the producers and composers for the majority of the group's discography. 3RACHA consists of three members, including CB97 (Bang Chan), SPEARB (Changbin), and J.ONE (Han).

The group has released several projects throughout their career, including Mixtape/I Am Not, I Am Who, I Am You, Double Knot, Gone Days, On Track, Go Live, All In, In Life, Noeasy, Oddinary, Circus, Maxident, The Sound, 5-Star, Rock-Star, and others.

The group is set to hold its first offline fan event titled Stray Kids Fan Connecting 2024 SKZ TOY WORLD on April 27 and 28 at the Belluna Dome, Tokorozawa, Saitama, Japan.

