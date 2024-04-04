On April 4, 2024, UNICEF Laos uploaded the third episode of Stray Kids' Felix's volunteer work in the landlocked country on their official YouTube Channel. In the video, the singer's activities related to Water and Sanitation Health (WASH) at a school were showcased, which created a buzz on social media.

On February 7, 2024, Stray Kids' Felix headed to Laos for his United Nations Children's Fund volunteer work, where he donned the organization's tee and blue badge. He dedicated his Lunar New Year vacation to the upliftment of the local children of the country.

Stray Kids' Felix taught Laos Kids how to speak a few words in Korean and English

Stray Kids' Felix visited Laos Village Elementary School, where the children welcomed the singer with enthusiasm and put ribbons around his neck.

Following the singer's welcome ceremony, he visited classrooms where he learned Laotian characters sitting amidst the children. Felix also taught them a few words in Korean and English. He made them learn 'Hello' ("Annyeong") and 'I love you' ("Saranghae") in Korean and how to say 'Thank you' in English. Every time a child spelled a word correctly, he would clap for them openly and beckon other kids to do the same to encourage them.

Meanwhile, apart from being a teacher, he also taught them the choreography from one of the Stray Kids' tracks, MIROH. When he asked the children to dance with him, the four kids came forward and attempted to learn the steps with him. He also taught them how to play the drum, and when the final moment came, he asked the others in the classroom to hit their benches so they could enjoy the dance together.

Subsequently, he went outside to the playground and made bubbles for the children. He continued to showcase his active involvement with the others as he washed hands with them. The idol looked ecstatic when the children sang the UNICEF slogan for handwashing and sanitation and poured water droplets onto others' faces playfully. He also learned the Laotian 'washing your hands slogan' from them.

Stray Kids' Felix also talked to two kids named Ali and Putali. He asked about their dreams, reasons, and how the facilities are available in the school as provided by UNICEF. While Putali expressed that she wanted to be a doctor to help the people, Ali expressed his dream of becoming a translator to help converse with the local people.

The idol was elated to talk with them and wished their dreams would come true one day. He also complimented the kids and listened to them intently. He further asked about the water supply system at the school.

"There's a water supply facility installed by UNICEF. Has the school improved since it was installed? Now that you have clean fresh water, do you drink more than before?"

In response, the kids stated that the situation had indeed improved.

As his stay at the school concluded, Stray Kids' Felix stated the following:

"First of all, as I played with the children, they really enjoyed it and were happy, and just seeing that made me happy, and I think I had more fun playing than the children. The children were so full of energy that I ended up using more energy than I thought, but it wasn't difficult at all. It was so nice. After playing with the kids, I went to wash my hands because there was soap on them."

He further stated:

"There was a hand-washing system, and they even made up a song to have while washing their hands. Just looking at these small actions, I felt like [UNICEF] was helping a lot, so it was great. I was happy. When I saw these children for the first time and saw their pure smiles, I felt happy without realizing it. Just being with them brings me great happiness. I think they will be remembered for a very long time."

At the end of the video, Stray Kids' Felix was seen wishing them a healthy and happy life. He also promised to come back again and then taught the children how to say "have a safe trip" in English. The school authorities also conducted a Baci Ceremony where lots of kids and teachers tied white strings around Stray Kids' Felix's hands. The strings are a symbol of good luck.

More about Stray Kids' Felix's UNICEF activities

Stray Kids' Felix has emerged as the youngest member to join UNICEF's Honors Club in January 2024 after donating over 100 million won to the organization for the upliftment of children in Laos, who have been facing several challenges, including poor drinking water, nutrition, and sanitation.