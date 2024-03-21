“I want to share the love I received with the people”: Stray Kids' Felix gives a sneak-peak & shares thoughts on UNICEF voluntary trip to Laos

On March 21, 2024, UNICEF KOREA uploaded a vlog of Stray Kids' Felix's volunteer work in Laos. The video was titled, 'UNICEF Login - Laos, Stray Kids Felix Episode 01.'

Stray Kids' Felix visited the United Nations Children's Fund's business site in Attapo, Laos, in February 2024 to meet local children. As displayed in the vlog, he participated in programs, including malnutrition and water sanitation support and activities uplifting the children.

UNICEF is the only organization of the United Nations whose role in promoting child rights has been mentioned explicitly. It works around the globe, providing health, nutrition, water and sanitation, education, emergency relief, and more to the children. Several committees connected to it raise funds and promote Children's rights.

In the vlog, Stray Kids' Felix stated that he wanted to share the love he received from STAYs.

Expand Tweet

Stray Kids' Felix believes in making the world a better place with his humanitarian work

In the vlog, Stray Kids' Felix reached the airport and expressed his elation about volunteering in Laos. The idol could feel the scorching heat as he arrived at the land-locked country. He also answered three questions in the vlog.

Expand Tweet

The singer mentioned that, as an idol, he received an immense amount of love from the fandom (STAYs), and subsequently, he wanted to share that love with the children of Laos. Felix believes that working with UNICEF was a great opportunity for him. He also described it as a form of happiness.

He also detailed the driving force behind his donations and stated,

"First of all, I have been involved in donating a lot since I was young, and there was a donation system at my school, so that feeling continues to this day. I am very happy that I received this great opportunity, and I have the desire to help even more."

The video shows Stray Kids' Felix tenderly taking care of the children of Laos. He cleaned their noses, singing, playing, and holding their hands. The idol had a gentle smile throughout the time he spent with the kids.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, a UNICEF worker honored him with being a part of the children's organization and gave him a card. He erupted in excitement and stated, "I'm official!" with a big smile. The worker welcomed him, saying,

"Welcome to the UNICEF team, it is such an honor to have such a passionate young person like you who believes in wanting to make the world a better place."

He also confessed that he was once at the crossroads between choosing to volunteer in India and becoming a trainee. He received a call from his entertainment company and decided to join the agency. He stated that if he was able to help himself and fulfill his longtime dream, he would be able to help others. So, getting an opportunity to volunteer in Laos made him ecstatic.

The Stray Kids member donated KRW 100 million in funds to the Korean Committee for UNICEF in January 2024. The amount contributed to uplifting the condition of children in Laos, who are facing difficulties due to poor diet, lack of water hygiene, and others.

Stray Kids will hold their fourth meeting, 'SKZ's Magic School,' between March 29 and 31, 2024.