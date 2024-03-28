On March 28, 2024, UNICEF Laos shared a video of Stray Kids' Felix spending a day volunteering and learning about the nutritional issues children face in the land-locked country. In February, the idol visited the United Nations Children's Fund's business site, Attapo, Laos, for his volunteer work and to meet locals. He was involved in the activities, including learning about malnutrition and water sanitation support for the upliftment of the children.

Initially, he visited Nam Khong Village, where he learned about The MUAC (Mid Upper Arm Circumference). It is a nutritional test where the tape is wrapped around a child's forearm, and three colors will appear on it, including red, yellow, and green.

Red signifies that a child is severely malnourished, yellow means mild malnourishment, and green means that the child is healthy. The idol tried the MUAC tests on some children, and their test results came out in red and yellow lines, which he found heartbreaking.

Soon, the video went viral on the internet, and fans could not stop admiring Stray Kids' Felix's thoughtful gestures and how he handled the tender bodies of children. They were moved to tears watching him feeding the needy children and playing with them by giving them his rings. They stated that the idol is using his influence for a noble cause and spreading positivity around the globe.

Stray Kids' Felix was happy contributing to a noble cause

Stray Kids' Felix also visited Laos Viengxay Public Health Center, where treatment was provided to severely malnourished children having a red line. They were provided with instant Malnutrition treatment food called RUTF.

RUTF is a high-protein nutrient paste made with ingredients like soybean cream. It could be consumed by the children immediately to replenish their nutrition. Felix learned that a child needed to consume it 36 times over the next six weeks and fed one of the kids under a doctor's guidance. The idol also giggled and cleaned the child's face after feeding him RUTF.

Felix also visited Kasei Village, where children were gathered for vaccination and nutritional tests. The idol shared a heartfelt talk with a mother of three children about their health, education, and more. He also spotted a girl who did not cry after taking an injection and called her brave.

In the video, Stray Kids' Felix commented about his volunteer UNICEF work:

"I felt the happiest when I was in laos because I was happy just knowing I could be of help."

Felix further described his experience and stated that he would like to come back again to uplift the needy children:

"First of all, it was a very new experience for me as a UNICEF employee. I made a donation after seeing the news on the screen about how sick the children were and how much help they needed, and I went to the site in person. It was such a big shock to actually see that scene with my own eyes."

He also felt better hearing about how the Laos kids are doing better than last year and stated:

"Still, I am very glad to hear that these children received better treatment than last year and improved a lot by taking RUTF. I thought they were doing well and felt like cheering them on. I want to go again next time."

Stray Kids are set to hold their fourth fanmeeting, SKZ's Magic School, between March 29 and 31, 2024.