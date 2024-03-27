BLACKPINK's Lisa hints at a new album release this year in her 27th birthday special video update

On March 27, 2024, BLACKPINK's Lisa shared a new video titled 'Special Birthday Q & A with Lisa| 27 years around the sun' on her label LLOUD's official YouTube channel. Through the special video update, the rapper hinted at a new album release this year, creating a buzz on social media.

Pranpriya Manobal aka Lalisa Manobol was born in Buriram, Thailand. She is a member of the famous K-pop band BLACKPINK and turned 27 on March 27, 2024. The fandom worldwide celebrated her birthday and sent their well-wishes to the rapper.

BLACKPINK's Lisa expresses her happiness in the latest birthday special video update

BLACKPINK's Lisa launched her record label, LLOUD, on February 8, 2024. The rapper will release her solo endeavors, including albums, solos, and much more, through the agency. She would showcase her vision in music and entertainment through LLOUD.

In her birthday special video on her YouTube channel, she welcomed the fans with enthusiasm in her house. She was also spotted playing with birds (crows) chirping around.

She was asked many questions, to which she replied playfully. The idol carried a wide smile throughout the question and answer session. In response to one question about what she wants to try this year and what makes her happy, the idol answered that she wants to release an album in 2024, as translated by BLACKPINK BLINK UNION on X:

"This year, album, No matter what, I want to release a new album this year. This year I was able to focus on myself more. I'm so excited to do what I want to do this year. Stay tuned!"

Soon, the clip went viral on the internet and fans expressed their enthusiasm. They were glad that the idol was able to fulfill her wishes and filled with pride as she was able to focus on herself. The fandom started trending the hashtag 'LS2 IS COMING' to showcase their support for the upcoming album.

She expressed her desire to collaborate with singers, including Rosalia and Tyla. Meanwhile, Tyla revealed in an interview with Reuter about the possible collaboration with the Thai singer. Lisa also disclosed how she balances her personal and professional life and stated, as translated by user @BLACKPINK BLINK UNION on X:

"When I work, I put in my best effort, but when I take breaks, I take complete rests. Doing nothing! I take breaks from working out too. Just relax at home. When I’m with my friends, you know I don’t think about work at all."

All three members of the group BLACKPINK, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé, have wished happy birthday to the rapper through their Instagram stories.