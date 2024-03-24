"We've been speaking about making a song together”: Tyla reveals she is in talks to record a collaboration with BLACKPINK’s Lisa

On March 22, 2024, South African singer-songwriter Tyla revealed about her upcoming collaboration with BLACKPINK's Lisa, during an exclusive interview with Reuters. Tyla has been in the limelight since her first win at the 2024 Grammy Awards for her hit track, Water, under the Best African Music Performance category.

In the interview with the media outlet, Tyla was questioned if she had any plans regarding collaboration with Lisa. In response, the South African singer stated:

"We've been speaking about making a song together, so yes, for sure."

Tyla shared a video with BLACKPINK's Lisa on her Instagram

On March 13, 2024, Tyla shared a video with Lisa on her Instagram account. The South African singer was singing her newly released track, while the BLACKPINK member was grooving to the rhythmic beats. As the song paused, and everyone present in the studio, including Lisa, expressed dissatisfaction.

In the caption, Tyla stated that she gave Lisa the first listen to her single titled A.R.T. from her latest album. In the comment section, Lisa wrote, "Can't wait." Soon after, the post went viral among fans as they could not stop speculating about the potential collaborations between the two musicians afterward.

The speculations were confirmed when Tyla confessed to the outlet that they are currently in talks to produce a song together and answered in the affirmative. However, BLACKPINK member has not given confirmation regarding the same.

Tyla and BLACKPINK's Lisa on the work front

Tyla dropped her much-anticipated self-titled debut studio album on March 22, 2024, through Fax and Epic Records. It features fourteen tracks, including Water, Safer, Truth or Dare, No.1 (featuring Tems), Breathe Me, On, To Last, and others. She recently canceled her North American and Europe tour dates owing to an injury.

Meanwhile, Lisa was recently spotted attending multiple fashion events. On March 5, 2024, the rapper appeared at the Womenswear Fall/Winter Louis Vuitton show at the Paris Fashion Week and shared a handful of pictures from the event. She also posed with Nicolas Ghesquière, the creative director of the Maison, and expressed her gratitude for inviting her.

BLACKPINK member is also the face of the Italian luxury fashion house, Bulgari. She attended the Bulgari Studio event in Seoul, South Korea on March 14. Lisa also made her first public appearance with her second self-designed watch in collaboration with Maison. At the event, the K-pop idol was spotted alongside SEVENTEEN's Mingyu. She also shared snapshots from the event on her Instagram account.

BLACKPINK member launched her solo record label, LLOUD. She made the announcement via an Instagram account on February 8, 2024, referring to the label's establishment as "a platform to showcase her vision in music and entertainment."