“A PRINCE THAT LITERALLY CAME STRAIGHT OUT OF A DISNEY MOVIE”: Fans swoon as SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu stuns at Dior Fall 2024 show in Paris

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu turned heads as he made his debut at the Dior Women's Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show held at the Tuileries Garden in Paris where the brand's Creative Director, Maria Grazia Chiuri unveiled her latest collection on February 27, 2024.

On the same day, he shared a picture of an invitation from the French luxury multinational fashion house for the fashion event, along with a Dior bag letting fans know that he's excited to see them as well.

As the singer walked down the Paris fashion event, the crowd present at the scene could not contain their excitement and went wild over his new look. Several pictures and videos of the idol went viral on social media where fans could not stop gushing over it. One user tweeted:

Expand Tweet

"He should be the nation's representative": Fans go wild over SEVENTEEN's Mingyu's latest look

Expand Tweet

As the SEVENTEEN's Dior Women's Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show made its debut at Paris Fashion Week for the French brand, hundreds of thousands of fans were eagerly waiting for the crowd who started screaming his name as soon as he emerged from his vehicle. The idol looked stunning in a deep blue suit with a light blue shirt underneath it, complemented by an exposed forehead and deep blue pants.

During the event, Mingyu also disclosed to reporters that although he felt nervous, he kept his cool throughout. The idol was seen acknowledging fans' presence by waving and signing autographs for them. He was also seen holding white roses, which reminded CARATs of his 2016 school graduation pictures where he was holding white and red roses.

As Mingyu's pictures and videos from Paris Fashion Week went viral on social media, fans couldn't get enough of it and took to social media, showering him with a plethora of compliments. They kept complimenting how he looked like a prince throughout the event and stated that he outshined everyone in the busy crowd.

Some fans also noted that only an individual like Mingyu could slay the formal outfit look impeccable and make it trendy.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, another global ambassador of Dior, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, also graced the event and had a brief interaction with Mingyu where they reportedly bowed to each other, which is an expression of respect in South Korean culture.

Expand Tweet

Needless to say, fans are hoping for more videos from the event where the duo is spotted in the same frame.

It has been revealed by SEVENTEEN's Hoshi during a Weverse live on January 22 that the group is currently preparing for a possible US tour, a new album, and other activities for their fandom, CARATs.