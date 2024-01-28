“Season 2 let’s go”: Fans ecstatic as SEVENTEEN's Nana Tour is attributed as one of the reasons for Hybe Weverse’s growth and expansion plans

On January 5, 2024, SEVENTEEN's Nana Tour kickstarted, featuring group members Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Kim Mingyu, The8, Vernon, Seungkwan, Dino, and S.Coups. They will be guided on their vacation by their PD.

The official synopsis for SEVENTEEN's Nana Tour is as follows:

"PD Na, a 20-year veteran of travel entertainment shows, got a new job as a tour guide and became Guide Na! He's the tour guide for SEVENTEEN, who's going on a vacation into the summer in Italy!"

So far, four episodes of the program have been released. Fans have observed that the increase in the number of subscribers has contributed to one of the reasons for the growth and expansion plans of HYBE Weverse.

Fans are choosing to watch the show through Weverse, eventually reducing the view count on a television broadcast that occurs on tvN. Other users are also expressing their wishes for a season 2.

Expand Tweet

Fans are proud of SEVENTEEN's Nana Tour as it opens the door for Weverse to transform into a content distribution platform as well

SEVENTEEN's Nana Tour airs on both the broadcasting channel tvN and OTT platform TVING, and its extended version is available on the South Korean social media platform Weverse after a user pays 37,000 won for access.

The difference between the broadcasting tvN and Weverse versions is that the latter is a paid version with more content, approximately 120 minutes, which is about double the length of the cable/broadcasting tvN version. Consequently, more fans prefer to watch the Weverse version to have access to all scenes of the group's program, unlike tvN.

According to details provided by the South Korean media outlet MTN, as Weverse is simply a platform for idol and user interaction, it continues to grow due to HYBE's strategy of releasing entertainment shows related to idols and groups.

Expand Tweet

Due to the popularity of SEVENTEEN's Nana Tour, the outlet states that Weverse can develop into a content distribution channel, resulting in immense profit.

As cable and broadcasting channels are restricted to the domestic audience, HYBE, through the release of the show on Weverse, makes it accessible to the international audience.

It also provides extra scenes not included in the cable version, increasing curiosity among fans who prefer to watch it online, even if they must pay. The program is available in several languages, including English, Japanese, Chinese, and Indonesian. As a result, the viewership for the show on cable version (tvN) continues to decrease while Weverse sales continue to increase.

Suppose HYBE's Weverse transforms and expands into a content distribution provider. In that case, it will likely continue generating more profits, as fans prefer watching shows on the internet, given that most content is unavailable on cable or broadcasting channels in their region.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, the group has gained over 200k new subscribers on the Weverse platform after one episode of SEVENTEEN's Nana Tour was aired in less than a month, according to the Twitter user @ccjosh8.

As SEVENTEEN's Nana Tour continues to bring significant success to HYBE Weverse in the form of new subscribers, profits, sales, and more, the growth and expansion plans for the platform are inevitable. The show has generated the highest sales among the paid content of the group on Weverse.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The fifth episode of SEVENTEEN's Nana Tour is slated to air on February 2, 2024.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.