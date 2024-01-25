"I will never forget your smile filled with love": SEVENTEEN's Woozi dedicates 'What kind of future' to ASTRO's Moonbin for his birthday

On January 26, 2024, SEVENTEEN's Woozi dropped his single What Kind of Future and dedicated it to the late Moonbin on the occasion of his birthday, sending fans into a frenzy. As Woozi released the song, Pledis Entertainment issued a press release stating:

"SEVENTEEN Woozi’s 'What Kind of Future' was released on January 26th, 2024, at 12 AM through online music sites. We ask CARATs for a lot of love and support."

Upon releasing the track on multiple streaming platforms, Woozi added a credit line and stated, "I will never forget your smile filled with love," as he dedicated the song to Moonbin, who loved it and wanted Woozi to release it.

"Kept his promise': Fans get emotional as SEVENTEEN'S Woozi releases What kind of future on Moonbin's birthday

Moonbin died on April 19, 2023, leaving his friends, family, and fans mourning his loss.

Woozi earlier shared the unreleased track titled What Kind of Future and Moonbin expressed how much he liked it. Woozi then promised that he would release the song on the ASTRO member's birthday, January 26.

In a previous letter to the artist, he said:

"What Kind of Future' that you always kept asking when I would release it, I'll make sure to release it on your birthday, even if I have to fight with the company," as per allkpop.

He continued:

"You will always remain the coolest and most appreciated younger brother in my heart. Let's be happy. I love you, Bin."

Fans were moved to tears as Woozi finally released What Kind of Future for the ASTRO member on his birthday and kept his promise. They took to Twitter and complimented the idol for his thoughtful gesture as the song held special meaning to Woozi. They believed that the song showcased the beautiful bond that the idol shared with the ASTRO member.

Fans on social media were overwhelmed by the gesture, expressing that Moonbin would be elated on seeing that Woozi had fulfilled his request.

They noted that January 26 was the first full moon day of 2024, also known as a wolf moon, symbolizing a significant connection to both, the ASTRO member and his fans. Emotional fans recalled that the ASTRO member once expressed his desire to be reborn as a wolf and pointed out that his birthday in 2024 fell on the first wolf moon day.

Fans were in awe of Woozi and the ASTRO member's friendship as they streamed the former's new track on various platforms.

