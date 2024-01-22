"Spoiler kingggg": CARATs go gaga as SEVENTEEN's Hoshi hints at potential US tour, new album, and more in his recent live

SEVENTEEN's Hoshi conducted a live on the South Korean social media platform Weverse on January 22, 2024. Initially, in the live, he spoke to fans about the conclusion of the Follow tour and hinted at something new beginning soon.

However, he had to cut off the live when he got a call but resumed soon after. The second livestream session was conducted on the Memberships feature of Weverse. During the same, he interacted with fans and even discussed the group's upcoming comeback.

Soon after that, he revealed SEVENTEEN's plans to hold a concert in the USA in 2024 and release a new album. When they heard this, CARATs (SEVENTEEN's fandom) got incredibly excited and took to social media to express the same. While some fans said that they were planning their entire lives around the concert, one fan went on to call him a "spoiler king."

Expand Tweet

"Please come to Europe": CARATs wants SEVENTEEN and Hoshi to visit other countries on world tour

Expand Tweet

As Hoshi resumed his broadcast on Weverse live, he said that he had visited a hospital as he wasn't feeling well. The band member also noted that he was currently at home and even had a brief conversation with his manager while on the live.

In the live, Hoshi was seen wearing a black beanie and a brown winter outfit. He discussed how his band members Jeonghan and Coups were sad that they were unable to join the concert. He noted that they were planning on holding a new concert in 2024 and continued to unveil the group's plans for the current year, which included the release of a new album.

"In 2024, we plan on going to US/americas- we didn’t have time in 2023 but we know US carats are waiting for us, so we’re planning on going in 2024. and already, we’re.. of course we’re releasing an album in 2024, jihoon is making an amazing album and i’m looking forward to it so much. i wanna hurry and show you all these new things." Hoshi added.

As soon as fans learned about SEVENTEEN's upcoming tour, they were delighted with many claiming that they were looking forward to the tour. However, some even said that they wanted the band to visit Europe as well, and hoped for a world tour. Fans also speculated on the manager's reaction to Hoshi revealing the group's upcoming projects and plans.

CARATs affectionately referred to him as the Spoiler King and shared a series of reactions, speculating on the steps Pledis Entertainment might be taking.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

CARATs are eagerly anticipating the potential US tour, the release of a new album, and various other events related to SEVENTEEN.