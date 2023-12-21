"Welcome to our family": Netizens extend warm reception as PLEDIS Entertainment introduces new boy group TWS with a logo motion video 

PLEDIS Entertainment's upcoming boy group's name has finally been revealed. Set to be called TWS (투어스: pronounced as Two-Us), the group name stands for 24/7:WITH:US or "Twenty Four Seven With Us". The much-anticipated announcement and accompanying logo motion film were released on December 21 at midnight KST.

On November 7 of this year, the news of the new group joining the PLEDIS family was released. Fans of the agency's artists have been eagerly awaiting further details. The excitement is natural as TWS will be PLEDIS Entertainment's first boy group since SEVENTEEN, which debuted in 2015.

The company rolled out a minimal but promising logo motion video which not only revealed the name of the group but also what it signifies. There was a background clock-ticking sound in the YouTube video, which might be related to the significance of the name.

Despite being curious, netizens continue to shower support for the upcoming project as one welcomes TWS to the "family".

"It's like a cute winky face": Netizens welcome PLEDIS' upcoming boy group TWS soon after name and logo reveal

PLEDIS revealed the name and logo of the new group with various social media accounts including those of Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, and Weibo, to name a few. Meanwhile, at the time of writing, the Official Logo Motion video on YouTube has surpassed 185K views and has more than 21K likes. Check out the same below:

At the same time, the new group aims to emanate vivid, feel-good vibes akin to "friends" who draw listeners in. Its music is set to explore uplifting, rejuvenating melodies. As previously unveiled by PLEDIS Entertainment, the group is most likely looking at a January 2024 debut, though the exact date is yet to be confirmed. So far, details of member counts or their individual identities have not been shared.

Furthermore, the new PLEDIS group has already caught the eye of K-pop enthusiasts worldwide and has been identified as "the rookie of 2024", ever since its declaration during the HYBE IR conference call in November.

Here's what PLEDIS Entertainment had to say about their newest:

"TWS will be the new ‘artist to watch,’ embodying an intricate balance of Pledis Entertainment’s outstanding creative capacity and HYBE’s robust infrastructure." (via Manila Bulletin)

They went on,

“Each member of the group will showcase their talent as a powerful artist and a performer, as well as musical flair that reflects their true colors. Their debut album, produced by our Master Professional Sung Soo Han, will be a masterful demonstration of Pledis Entertainment’s legacy in K-pop." (via Manila Bulletin)

Fans who are well-acquainted with artists previously introduced by PLEDIS, including SEVENTEEN, fromis_9, NANA, and NU'EST, among others, cannot wait to see what TWS has in store.

Here's what they have to say about the group name and logo reveal, while they also speculate TWS' greeting sign:

TWS to include foreign members

JTBC reported on November 7 that PLEDIS Entertainment has wrapped up all preparations for the official debut of TWS next year. The report further clarified that the group will contain five to six members, including foreign members. It is also being referred to as "SEVENTEEN's younger brother group" by Korean news outlets including Naver.

On the other hand, PLEDIS had previously stated, "It is true we are working on a new PLEDIS boy group to debut in the first quarter of 2024. Specific details are yet undecided, and additional information will be duly provided, so please continue to show interest."

As netizens attempt to guess the members lined up for the upcoming PLEDIS group, it is obvious the hype is strong surrounding its fast-approaching debut.