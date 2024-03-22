On March 22, 2024, Celine officially announced the NewJeans' Danielle as a global ambassador, drawing mixed reactions from internet users about BLACKPINK's Lisa position.

She was the first-ever global ambassador for the house since September 2020, leaving many fans wondering about her ambassadorship.

While some have concluded that BLACKPINK's Lisa has left the brand, others thought the contract might have ended. Many also believed that the Maison saw a massive increase in sales and social media engagement due to the rapper's worldwide influence and reputation.

The fandom also boldly sold their used Celine products, including bags, outfits, wallets, shades, and others. They no longer feel the need to be associated with their products since Lisa has allegedly left Celine. They are transforming social media into a new online marketplace, selling their goods at cheap or reasonable prices and trending to a 'Thai tag' where they could do their business.

Netizens speculate BLACKPINK's Lisa might emerge as the new ambassador for Louis Vuitton

Additionally, an official statement from the BLACKPINK member or Celine about her global ambassadorship has yet to be announced, and fans are waiting for it patiently. They also believe that Lisa X Celine has been the most successful collaboration between the House and K-pop idols.

Some also expressed angst, stating that if Lisa did not endorse the brand, nobody would know about its existence in the K-pop industry. While many criticized Celine's new marketing approach, others openly welcomed NewJeans' Danielle. They feel elated about closing a bygone chapter and waiting for her to become an ambassador for Louis Vuitton or Bulgari.

Moreover, the rapper recently made a surprise appearance at Louis Vuitton's Womenswear Fall/Winter show at the Paris Fashion Week on March 5, 2024, generating over $6 Media Impact Value, and cited it as the reason she would soon join the Maison as an ambassador.

She donned the archival look of a pink embellished frock coat from the Spring/Summer 2018 collection and styled it with a Louis Vuitton statement purse, Pic Trunk Monogram. She complemented her look with a coat, leather shorts, thigh-high stockings, and Bulgari's Monete High Jewelry Necklace.

Since she made a surprise appearance and joined the prominent celebrities at the event, netizens speculated that the idol might be announced as the global ambassador for the Frech luxury fashion house anytime soon. She also shared posts about attending the show on her social media account, expressing gratitude to creative director Nicolas Ghesquière for the invitation.

In recent news, the idol has launched her agency, LLOUD, through which she would support her solo endeavors.